Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former governor of Kano state, has disclosed that Muhammadu Sanusi II remains the only constitutionally recognised Emir of Kano.

The former Kano governor made the claim while speaking at the fourth convocation ceremony of the Skyline University of Nigeria (SUN) in Kano on Saturday, November 16. He maintained that any other Emir installed from outside the state did not have any legitimacy in the face of the people and the government of the state.

Kwankwaso, who was the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, praised the management of the institution for sustaining the commitment to quality education and congratulated the graduating students. He noted that over 60 per cent of the students were female.

The 2027 presidential hopeful then urged young men to be serious with their studies and warned that their failure would see women taking the lead role in key national development.

Speaking on the emirship tussle in Kano, the former governor's statement reads in part:

“Muhammadu Sanusi II is the only emir in Kano who has been recognised by the people and the government of Kano State.”

He also commented on the security challenges in the country and raised the alarm over groups operating from Katsina and launching attacks on border communities like Shanono, Karaye, Gwarzo, and Tsanyawa.

Kwankwaso's comment came amid the controversies surrounding the Emirship tussle in the Emirate. Sanusi, who was earlier deposed, during the administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, was reinstated after the party was defeated in the state in the 2023 election.

The reinstatement of Sanuri came after Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano deposed Aminu Ado Bayero, who was installed by the APC government. However, Bayero has challenged his removal in court, where it has been ruled that the status quo should be maintained. Both Sanusi and Bayero now laid claims to the throne.

The development has brought instability to the traditional stool in the northwest state. It has led to controversies and tension among their supporters, while the police have taken several measures and cancelled traditional events to restore peace in the state.

