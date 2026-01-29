A popular evangelist has condemned the expulsion of Sir James-Louis Okoye, who protested during a cathedral dedication in Nnewi

The Knighthood of St. John International expelled Sir James-Louis after he openly renounced his Catholic faith

But the powerful evangelist said that the Church, in this instance, acted according to the impulse of power against the gospel

A prominent evangelist, Apostle Ebube Kabiri, has dragged the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, as well as the Order of Saint John International (KSJI), over the expulsion of their member, Sir James-Louis Okoye, who reportedly protested during the dedication of Our Lady of Assumption Cathedral, Nnewi, on January 14th this year.

Recalll that in Anambra state, the knight criticised the church openly for reportedly not recognising late senator feanyi Ubah's contributions to the cathedral church project, and ultimately renounced his Catholic faith.

The Order of Saint John International reportedly raised a panel that probed Sir James-Louis's action, and finally expelled him from the Knighthood.

Reacting to the development, the evangelist, Apostle Ebube Kabiri, noted that the recent events surrounding the expulsion of the Catholic Knight have forced the faithful to confront an uncomfortable question: Has the Church, in this instance, acted according to the gospel it proclaims, or according to the impulse of power it warns against?

In a chat with Legit.ng correspondent on Wednesday, January 28, Apostle Kabiri, who is the founder of Ocean of Mercy Prayer Outreach, noted that what occurred after the cathedral dedication in Nnewi was neither a "theological revolt nor was it a renunciation of Christian belief."

He described Sir James-Louis's action as "an emotional eruption - uncontrolled, public, and unsettling; but unmistakably human."

He said, "For the church to respond to such an episode with the harshest ecclesial penalty reveals not firmness of faith, but a profound absence of pastoral discernment."

He blamed the church for labeling Sir James-Louis's action as apostasy, while insisting that what the KSJI member did was far from what he was accused of doing.

According to him,

"The Church does not treat apostasy lightly, nor should it. Canon Law is precise. Canon 751 defines apostasy as the complete abandonment of the Christian faith. This is a conscious, deliberate, and formal rejection of belief in Christ and His Church."

"An outcry born of frustration, however improper its form, does not meet this threshold. No declaration of unbelief was made. No creed was denied. No sacramental rupture was announced. What occurred was a protest - misguided perhaps - but far removed from apostasy."

"To escalate a moment of emotional disorder into formal expulsion is to stretch Church law beyond recognition, and weaponise it against the very people it exists to save."

"The Second Vatican Council was convened precisely to prevent such failures of judgment. When Pope Saint John XXIII opened the Council in 1962, he made a defining statement that continues to bind the conscience of the Church."

"The Church, according to the Pope, must not rely on condemnation and harshness as its primary instruments, but should instead employ compassion, understanding, and mercy, opening itself to renewal rather than closing in fear. Vatican II made it clear that authority in the Church exists for pastoral care, not institutional self-defence."

"The Council’s spirit was one of listening, engagement, and healing. Any response that prioritises punishment while ignoring dialogue directly contradicts this vision."

"Canon Law itself declares that the ultimate purpose of all ecclesiastical authority is the Salvation of Souls (SALUS ANIMARUM) (Canon 1752). Discipline that destroys rather than restores fails this test. Before any extreme measure is taken, the Church is morally and legally bound to pursue correction through counsel, admonition, and reconciliation."

Why the Church should prioritise restoration over punishment

The Apostle, however, insisted that the Church should prioritise restoration, dialogue, and mercy over authority and punishment. According to Kabiri, silencing dissent and grievances mirrors fear, not the spirit of the Gospel.

His words:

"Expulsion is never meant to be a reflex; it is a last resort after sincere pastoral effort has failed. In this case, no meaningful attempt at listening, mediation, or reconciliation appears to have occurred. Speed replaced wisdom. Authority replaced accompaniment."

"The Gospels repeatedly show Jesus encountering people at their worst - angry, confused, sinful, even defiant - and choosing restoration over rejection. The Apostle Peter publicly disowned Christ three times at the moment of greatest danger. Yet, Christ did not strip him of leadership. Instead, He restored Peter through love and trust."

"The parable of the lost sheep leaves no room for doubt: the shepherd moves toward the one who strays; he does not seal the gate and call it discipline. Any ecclesial action that abandons this pattern ceases to resemble Christ!"

"So, suppressing uncomfortable voices rather than addressing the issues they raise is not faithfulness; it is fear. Likewise, silencing a troubled member without addressing his grievance violates both justice and charity."

"When institutions label dissent as rebellion, and grievance as betrayal, they mirror the logic of political authoritarianism, not the wisdom of the Gospel. The Church must never imitate the heavy-handed tactics of the politicians and the state. The Church's authority is moral, not coercive. When power is exercised without listening, it breeds resentment, deepens division, and multiplies the very crises it seeks to suppress."

Who will address the perceived injustice?

Speaking on what the Church achieved in expelling Sir James-Louis Okoye, the evangelist insisted that an essential question raised by the knight remains unanswered.

"Who will address the injustice he perceived? Expulsion has resolved nothing. It has only ensured that a wound remains untreated."

"The Church grows, not by silencing pain, but by healing it. Not by expelling the wounded, but by carrying them. Not by invoking authority, but by embodying Christ. As Vatican II reminded the world, the Church must keep its windows open - allowing truth, dialogue, and even uncomfortable air to circulate - lest it suffocate under its own rigidity."

"Where mercy is absent, faith becomes ideology. Where listening is absent, authority becomes tyranny. And where compassion is absent, the Church ceases to look like Christ."

