FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested and arraigned a popular Abuja socialite, Prince Chibuike Echem, and Danjuma Mohammed, National Coordinator of the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) at the North East Development Commission (NEDC), over an alleged multi-billion naira contract fraud.

The defendants were on Tuesday, January 27, brought before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Zuba, to answer a 55-count charge bordering on conspiracy, advance fee fraud and forgery. Both men pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

EFCC Takes Action Against Danjuma, Abuja Socialite Over Contract Fraud

EFCC alleges N2.28bn fraud against construction firm

According to the EFCC, Echem and Mohammed allegedly defrauded Diamond Leeds Limited, an indigenous construction and equipment supply firm, of N2.28 billion while posing as contract facilitators with access to major government agencies.

Reading from the charge marked CR/708/25, the prosecution alleged that the defendants, alongside one Aminu Alhaji who is currently at large, conspired between May 2022 and February 2024 to obtain money from the Managing Director of Diamond Leeds Limited, Mr Kenneth Ejiofor Ifekudu, under false pretences.

“That you… conspired amongst yourselves to do an illegal act, to wit: obtaining by false pretences the cumulative sum of N2,280,000,000 from one Kenneth Ejiofor Ifekudu and Diamond Leeds Limited,” the charge stated.

How the alleged scheme unfolded

Investigations revealed that trouble began in 2023 when Echem, who had business dealings with Diamond Leeds as a consultant, allegedly introduced the company’s chairman to Danjuma Mohammed, presenting him as a powerful figure capable of securing lucrative contracts in the North East.

Although Diamond Leeds was reportedly issued contract award letters, the firm was allegedly prevented from mobilising personnel or equipment to project sites, with Mohammed repeatedly citing insecurity in the region as justification.

The EFCC further alleged that documents presented for the contracts were later discovered to be forged.

Prosecution seeks remand, court orders detention

After taking the defendants’ pleas, EFCC prosecution counsel, Olarenwaju Adeola, urged the court to remand them in custody pending the determination of the case.

In her ruling, Justice Keziah Ogbonnaya ordered that both defendants be remanded at the Suleja Correctional Centre, citing its proximity to the court. She adjourned the matter to 25 March and 7 April for the hearing of bail applications.

Complainant’s counsel speaks after arraignment

Speaking to journalists after the proceedings, lead counsel for the nominal complainant, Mrs Beth Igwilo (SAN), disclosed that the prosecution would call seven witnesses during the trial.

“We expect objective and factual reporting as the case progresses,” she said.

EFCC widens investigation

Prior to the arraignment, Diamond Leeds Limited reportedly uncovered that all contract documents presented by the suspects were forged. The company also alleged that, after repeated demands for payment, the syndicate opened a Guaranty Trust Bank account bearing the acronym of the NEDC, from which part of the funds was returned under the guise of payment for supplied equipment.

EFCC investigators said further findings uncovered other fraudulent activities allegedly linked to Danjuma Mohammed, developments which eventually led to his removal from the NEDC.

The anti-graft agency said the case underscored its resolve to tackle contract fraud and protect businesses from organised financial crimes.

