Understanding how laws are made in Nigeria has always been important for citizens, students and professionals alike.

The process followed a structured path, beginning with the introduction of a bill and ending with presidential assent.

Below is a clear breakdown of each stage in the Nigerian law-making process.

First Reading – Introduction of Bill

The first reading marked the formal introduction of a bill. At this stage, the Clerk of the House or Chamber read out the short title of the bill. Copies were then distributed to members for review. The Rules and Business Committee set a date for the second reading.

Second Reading – Debate on Bill Principles

The second reading was the point where the bill’s general merits and principles were debated. If the majority of members present and voting agreed, the bill was read a second time. If rejected, the bill ended there. After approval, the bill was referred to a Standing Committee or sometimes committed to the Committee of the Whole House for consideration.

Committee Stage – Detailed Scrutiny

At the committee stage, bills were examined in detail. They could be referred to Standing Committees, Ad-hoc Committees or even consolidated with similar bills. Committees held public hearings, scrutinised the content and made recommendations. They could approve the bill unchanged, amend it, rewrite it or recommend rejection.

Report Stage – Committee Recommendations

Once the committee finished its work, it presented a report to the House. This report contained recommendations on the bill. The House considered and adopted the report, after which the bill moved to the third reading.

Third Reading – Final Debate and Passage

The third reading was the final stage of debate. Members had the chance to make last comments or propose final changes. The committee chairman usually reported that “the bill be now read the third time.” Members then voted, and if approved, the bill passed this stage.

Concurrence and Harmonisation – Bicameral Approval

Nigeria operated a bicameral legislature, meaning bills passed in one chamber had to be approved by the other. A clean copy of the bill was forwarded to the other chamber for concurrence.

- If approved without changes, the other chamber sent a message confirming agreement.

- If rejected or amended, a harmonisation committee was set up to reconcile differences.

- Once both chambers adopted an identical version, the bill was considered passed by the National Assembly.

Assent – Presidential Approval

After approval by both chambers, the Clerk of the National Assembly sent the bill to the President for assent. The President could sign, veto, or return the bill with amendments.

If the President withheld assent or failed to act within 30 days, the National Assembly could override the veto with a two-thirds majority vote, and the bill became law.

Special Bills – Unique Procedures

Certain bills, such as the Appropriations Bill (National Budget) and constitutional amendment bills, followed unique procedures. These required additional steps beyond the standard process.

