Gombe State expanded its grassroots governance with the creation of 13 new Local Council Development Areas which recently scaled second reading at national assembly

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya signed the landmark bill into law on August 25-26, 2025, raising the number of administrative units from 11 to 24

The move came as lawmakers at the federal level pursued HB.2506, a bill seeking constitutional recognition for new Local Government Areas

A bill seeking the creation of 13 new LGAs in Gombe state has successfully passed second reading.

Gombe State witnessed a major administrative change as Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya signed the Local Council Development Areas (Creation and Administration) Bill into law on August 25-26, 2025.

The new legislation increased the number of grassroots administrative units in the state from 11 to 24.

Officials reported that the creation of 13 new Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) was designed to improve governance and development at the community level.

The move was said to be in line with Section 4(7) of the Nigerian Constitution, which empowers State Houses of Assembly to legislate for effective governance within their regions.

List of newly created LCDAs in Gombe state

The newly established LCDAs and their headquarters were announced as follows:

- Akko North – Amada

- Akko West – Pindiga

- Balanga South – Bambam

- Billiri West – Taal

- Dukku North – Malala

- Funakaye South – Tongo

- Gombe South – Bolari

- Kaltungo East – Wange

- Kwami West – Bojude

- Nafada South – Birin-Fulani

- Pero-Chonge – Filiya

- Yamaltu East – Dadinkowa

- Yamaltu West – Zambuk

Government representatives explained that these new LCDAs would help address local needs more effectively and bring governance closer to the people.

Federal bill HB.2506 seeks new LGAs

In parallel to the state-level development, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo and other lawmakers in the House of Representatives sponsored HB.2506. This federal bill aimed to amend the Nigerian Constitution to formally recognise new Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Gombe State.

Reports confirmed that the recognition of these LGAs would make them eligible for direct federal allocation. However, unlike the LCDAs already created by the state, the federal bill faced a more demanding legal process.

Legal experts explained that for the new units to become full-fledged LGAs, they must be included in the First Schedule of the Constitution. Section 8(5) of the Constitution requires that any alteration to the Constitution must be passed as a Bill for an Act of the National Assembly.

This process was described as more rigorous compared to the state-level creation of LCDAs, highlighting the difference between administrative expansion at the state level and constitutional amendment at the federal level.

Observers noted that the establishment of the 13 LCDAs reflected Gombe State’s commitment to strengthening grassroots governance.

