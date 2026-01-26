List of 13 Newly Proposed LGAs that Successfully Scaled Second Reading at National Assembly
- Gombe State expanded its grassroots governance with the creation of 13 new Local Council Development Areas which recently scaled second reading at national assembly
- Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya signed the landmark bill into law on August 25-26, 2025, raising the number of administrative units from 11 to 24
- The move came as lawmakers at the federal level pursued HB.2506, a bill seeking constitutional recognition for new Local Government Areas
A bill seeking the creation of 13 new LGAs in Gombe state has successfully passed second reading.
Gombe State witnessed a major administrative change as Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya signed the Local Council Development Areas (Creation and Administration) Bill into law on August 25-26, 2025.
The new legislation increased the number of grassroots administrative units in the state from 11 to 24.
Officials reported that the creation of 13 new Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) was designed to improve governance and development at the community level.
The move was said to be in line with Section 4(7) of the Nigerian Constitution, which empowers State Houses of Assembly to legislate for effective governance within their regions.
List of newly created LCDAs in Gombe state
The newly established LCDAs and their headquarters were announced as follows:
- Akko North – Amada
- Akko West – Pindiga
- Balanga South – Bambam
- Billiri West – Taal
- Dukku North – Malala
- Funakaye South – Tongo
- Gombe South – Bolari
- Kaltungo East – Wange
- Kwami West – Bojude
- Nafada South – Birin-Fulani
- Pero-Chonge – Filiya
- Yamaltu East – Dadinkowa
- Yamaltu West – Zambuk
Government representatives explained that these new LCDAs would help address local needs more effectively and bring governance closer to the people.
Federal bill HB.2506 seeks new LGAs
In parallel to the state-level development, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo and other lawmakers in the House of Representatives sponsored HB.2506. This federal bill aimed to amend the Nigerian Constitution to formally recognise new Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Gombe State.
Reports confirmed that the recognition of these LGAs would make them eligible for direct federal allocation. However, unlike the LCDAs already created by the state, the federal bill faced a more demanding legal process.
Legal experts explained that for the new units to become full-fledged LGAs, they must be included in the First Schedule of the Constitution. Section 8(5) of the Constitution requires that any alteration to the Constitution must be passed as a Bill for an Act of the National Assembly.
This process was described as more rigorous compared to the state-level creation of LCDAs, highlighting the difference between administrative expansion at the state level and constitutional amendment at the federal level.
Observers noted that the establishment of the 13 LCDAs reflected Gombe State’s commitment to strengthening grassroots governance.
New states in Nigeria that scaled second reading at national assembly
Legit.ng earlier reported that several bills proposing the creation of new states in Nigeria have successfully passed the second reading at the House of Representatives. These developments have signalled growing momentum for constitutional amendments aimed at restructuring the geopolitical landscape.
Below is a comprehensive listicle detailing each proposed state, the sponsoring lawmakers, and the regions affected.The proposed legislation, sponsored by Abass Adigun, who represents the Ibadan North East/Ibadan South East federal constituency, aimed to amend the 1999 Constitution to facilitate the creation of the new state.
Source: Legit.ng
