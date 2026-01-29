Customs Hands Over N36.5m Expired Raw Materials in Lagos to NAFDAC
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT) Command, has transferred a container of expired raw materials valued at N36.5 million to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).
According to a statement by the command, the consignment was handed over after it was intercepted during routine cargo examination at the terminal.
The acting Customs Area Comptroller of the command, Bolaji Adigun, said the seized container was a 20-foot unit carrying 440 bags of expired raw materials, each weighing 25 kilograms.
Expired imports from Indonesia
He identified the items as triple-pressed stearic acid imported from Indonesia, adding that the goods violated import regulations and posed potential risks to public health.
Adigun explained that the interception reflects Customs’ commitment to preventing the entry of expired and substandard products into the country through sustained enforcement and collaboration with relevant agencies.
He also disclosed that in a related operation, officers of the command intercepted a 40-foot container at Joliz Terminal that was falsely declared as containing zipped luggage. Upon inspection, the container was found to be carrying empty suitcases with an estimated value of N5 million.
NCS stresses zero-tolerance for smuggling, others
According to him, the seizure highlights the NCS’s zero-tolerance stance on false declaration, smuggling and other trade-related offences.
Adigun said the handover to NAFDAC demonstrates the command’s ongoing partnership with sister agencies to safeguard public health and ensure compliance with import regulations.
He added that enforcement actions against expired and falsely declared goods have been intensified at the terminal.
NCS announces improved revenue performance
On revenue performance, the acting comptroller said the KLT Command generated N147.2 billion in 2025, exceeding its target of N109.4 billion.
He noted that the figure represents a N40 billion increase over the N107 billion recorded in 2024, translating to a 35 percent growth.
Adigun attributed the improved revenue to stronger enforcement strategies, operational efficiency and higher levels of compliance among stakeholders.
He thanked the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, and the service’s management for providing leadership and support.
He also commended officers of the command for their professionalism and urged them to maintain high standards while carrying out their duties.
Adigun assured stakeholders and the public that the command would continue to block revenue leakages, combat illegal importation and support national health and security objectives.
Customs exceed revenue target
Legit.ng earlier reported that the NCS announced that it generated N7.2 trillion in revenue in 2025, attributing the strong performance to tighter border controls and the deployment of new digital systems.
The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, disclosed the figures during the International Customs Day event held in Abuja.
He said the revenue exceeded the agency’s target of N6.5 trillion, resulting in a positive variance of N697 billion and representing growth of over 10% above the target.
