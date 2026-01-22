The World Trade Organization (WTO) opened applications for its 2026 Model WTO conference inviting students from Nigeria and other countries to participate

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has opened applications for its 2026 Model WTO conference, inviting students from Nigeria and other countries to participate in a unique international learning experience.

The conference will take place from 8th to 14th April 2026 in Switzerland, with the first half held at the University of St. Gallen and the second half at the WTO headquarters in Geneva.

As cited via X by Legit.ng on Thursday, January 22, the programme, which has been running annually since 1997, brings together around 80 students from diverse educational backgrounds to debate and engage on key issues in the multilateral trading system.

Participants are given the rare opportunity to interact directly with leading policymakers and experts in international trade.

Program offers immersive experience

Situated in St. Gallen, close to Lake Constance and surrounded by Switzerland’s iconic mountains, the first part of the conference will feature social dinners, networking events, and the exclusive Model WTO Party.

Participants will then move to Geneva, where they will not only debate at the WTO headquarters but also visit the United Nations.

The programme promises a balance of academic and cultural experiences, from traditional Swiss fondue nights to a closing ceremony in one of the WTO’s largest debate venues.

All-inclusive food and accommodation

Organisers emphasised that the conference provides an all-inclusive package, covering accommodation and meals.

“We have secured the best lodging and diverse food options so that participants can focus fully on the conference without worrying about logistics or cost,” a spokesperson for the programme said.

Applications open with rolling review

Applications for the 2026 Model WTO are being reviewed on a rolling basis, with the window closing once all spots are filled or by 31st January 2026, whichever comes first. Accepted applicants are required to pay their conference fee within one week of notification.

Applicants are advised that prices displayed online are in Euros due to website settings, but payments are to be made in Swiss Francs. For example, the full conference package costs 889 CHF, not Euros.

For more information, prospective participants can visit the programme’s Instagram, LinkedIn, or official website for a detailed brochure and guidance on the application process.

