Lagos State Government has reduced vehicle number plate replacement fee from ₦30,000 to ₦20,000

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the three-month amnesty period is to encourage replacement of faded or illegible number plates for better security

He emphasizes the initiative's role in enhancing road safety and vehicle identification

Ikeja, Lagos State - The Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-Lagos State Government (LASG) has reduced he cost of replacing faded and damaged vehicle number plates from ₦30,000 to ₦20,000

The temporary reductionis is part of a three-month amnesty and rebate window scheduled to run from January to March 2026.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the initiative is targeted at both private and commercial vehicle owners across the state

The initiative is aimed at improving vehicle identification, strengthening the state’s security architecture, and enhancing road safety.

As reported by The Nation, the Permanent Secretary, Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA), Rasheed Muri-Okunola, made this known on Tuesday, Jnauary 13, 2026.

Muri-Okunola said that the rebate is designed to encourage motorists to voluntarily replace worn, faded, or illegible number plates at a reduced cost.

He explained that the condition of vehicle number plates has direct implications for security, traffic enforcement, and crime prevention.

He added that unreadable plates hinder effective monitoring, investigation, and identification of vehicles.

“Clear and readable number plates are fundamental to public safety and security. This amnesty period allows motorists to replace faded plates at ₦20,000 instead of ₦30,000, thereby reducing the financial burden while supporting collective efforts to make Lagos safer,”

