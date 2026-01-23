National grid collapsed and plunged Nigeria into a nationwide blackout

Nigeria was plunged into darkness on Friday following the collapse of the national power grid, marking the first such incident in 2026.

Data obtained from the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) showed that electricity generation dropped to zero megawatts, triggering a nationwide blackout.

Breaking: Nationwide Blackout as National Grid Collapses First Time in 2026

Source: Getty Images

According to the data, load allocation to all electricity distribution companies fell to zero megawatts by about 1 pm, leaving homes, businesses and critical infrastructure without power supply.

All distribution companies affected

The blackout affected all 11 electricity distribution companies across the country, including Benin, Eko, Enugu, Ikeja, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Abuja and Yola electricity distribution companies.

The zero allocation confirmed a complete system failure across the national grid, disrupting electricity supply in all regions.

Recurring grid failures raise concern

The latest collapse adds to a growing list of grid failures recorded in recent years. In 2025 alone, the national grid collapsed multiple times, with the last incident occurring on 29 December.

The repeated system failures have continued despite various interventions and upgrades aimed at strengthening the grid and improving its capacity to transmit power nationwide.

Energy experts have repeatedly warned that structural weaknesses, ageing infrastructure and poor maintenance continue to undermine the stability of the national grid.

Recent capacity restoration efforts

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) had recently announced the restoration of an additional 450 megawatts to the grid following the completion of scheduled maintenance on the Geregu National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) plant.

The development had raised hopes of improved grid performance, making Friday’s collapse a setback to ongoing reform efforts in the power sector.

Regional power synchronisation initiative recalled

In November 2025, the NISO disclosed that it partnered with the West African Power Pool Information and Coordination Centre (WAPP-ICC) to conduct a synchronisation test between Nigeria’s national grid and the wider West African power network.

The initiative was aimed at enhancing grid stability and regional power integration, but Friday’s outage has again highlighted the fragility of Nigeria’s electricity infrastructure.

As at the time of filing this report, there was no official statement from the Transmission Company of Nigeria or the power authorities on the cause of the collapse or the timeline for full restoration.

Source: Legit.ng