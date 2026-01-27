Dangote Refinery has raised the gantry price of petrol from N699 to N799 per litre

The refinery also announced a new pump price at MRS filling stations

The refinery said the earlier price reduction was a temporary festive intervention

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced an increase in the gantry price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, from N699 per litre to N799 per litre, following the end of the festive period.

As reported by PUNCH, the management of the refinery announced the price hike in a statement it released on Monday evening.

MRS filling stations will now sell petrol at N839 per litre following the adjustment. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The refinery noted that petrol will now sell for N839 per litre at MRS filling stations.

It explained that the price change reflects a return to what it described as “sustainable levels” after a temporary intervention aimed at easing pressure on Nigerians during the recent festive season.

“With the festive period concluded, PMS prices have been modestly realigned to sustainable levels to support long-term market stability and affordability,” the statement said.

Dangote refinery claims absorbing costs for Nigerians

Dangote Refinery recalled that it had deliberately absorbed higher costs during the festive period to cushion consumers at a time of increased household spending.

It noted that this was the second consecutive festive season in which it intervened in the national interest, including providing logistics support in 2024 and implementing a price reduction in 2025 to promote affordability and market stability.

Filling stations failed to reduce price — Dangote refinery

However, the refinery expressed concern that many filling stations did not reflect the reduced prices at the pump, denying Nigerians the intended benefits of the intervention.

The refinery reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining market stability and ensuring an uninterrupted nationwide supply of petrol.

Speaking on supply operations, the Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Petroleum Refinery, David Bird, said the facility currently supplies about 50 million litres of PMS daily to the domestic market, with evacuation and distribution running smoothly across the country.

He added that the refinery’s design allows it to process a wide range of crude and intermediate feedstocks, ensuring a continuous PMS supply even during planned maintenance activities.

According to the refinery, its operations help shield Nigeria from import-related price volatility and external supply disruptions, while supporting energy security and long-term value for consumers.

“Dangote Petroleum Refinery remains focused on delivering energy security, price stability, and long-term value for Nigerians,” the statement concluded.

The refinery says it remains committed to market stability and uninterrupted fuel supply. Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

Dangote refinery switches to light crude oil

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dangote refinery has altered its operational strategy, switching to lighter crude oil grades to cushion the impact of the prolonged shutdown of its Residual Fluid Catalytic Cracker (RFCC), a critical petrol-producing unit.

The RFCC outages have continued to limit the production capacity of the refinery while delaying ramp-up efforts

The move is aimed at sustaining output and preventing major supply disruptions amid ongoing technical challenges.

Source: Legit.ng