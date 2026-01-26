Sunday Igboho was removed from Nigeria’s list of wanted persons after prominent Yoruba monarchs intervened and secured presidential approval

The decision cleared the path for Igboho’s return nearly four years after he fled Nigeria following a deadly security raid on his Ibadan residence

His spokesman confirmed that all arrangements for reintegration had been concluded after a visit by the Olubadan to President Bola Tinubu

Sunday Adeyemo, widely known as Sunday Igboho, has been removed from Nigeria’s list of wanted persons following high-level intervention by prominent Yoruba monarchs, according to his spokesman, Olayomi Koiki.

The development clears the path for the activist’s return to the country after nearly four years in exile.

According to a report by Punch, Koiki said all arrangements for Igboho’s homecoming had been concluded after traditional rulers prevailed on President Bola Tinubu to approve the decision.

He identified the monarchs involved as the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; and the Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Alao, among others.

Prominent Yoruba monarchs broker resolution

Igboho fled Nigeria on July 1, 2021, after his residence in Ibadan was raided by operatives of the Department of State Services and the Nigerian Army. Authorities had accused him of stockpiling arms and ammunition.

The operation occurred during his campaign against armed Fulani herdsmen in parts of the South West following attacks on local farmers.

Three of his aides were killed during the raid, while 13 others were arrested.

Igboho escaped to Benin Republic and was later arrested at Cotonou Airport on July 19, 2021, while attempting to travel to Germany. He remained in detention for over a year before his release in March 2022.

Igboho fled Nigeria under Buhari's administration

Under the administration of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, Igboho was declared wanted by security agencies. His Nigerian passport was withdrawn and his bank accounts were frozen, despite court decisions that were favourable to him.

In 2025, Igboho publicly appealed to the Tinubu administration to review his case during a visit to the Olugbon Palace in Orile Igbon, Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State.

He also made similar appeals to the Olubadan, expressing frustration over prolonged exile.

Koiki said in a Sunday statement that Igboho had now received presidential clearance.

“May return to the country at any moment and will be fully reintegrated after his clearance has been granted,” he said.

Tinubu approves final clearance

The announcement came shortly after the Olubadan visited President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“This is a moment of joy for Ibadanland and Yorubaland as a whole. Chief Adeyemo is now cleared to return to Nigeria and is no longer being sought by government authorities,” Koiki said.

“With the support of our royal fathers—the Olubadan of Ibadanland, the Ooni of Ife, the Olugbon of Orile Igbon, and others—Chief Sunday Adeyemo is now free to return home. He is a free man and will soon be back in Ibadan,” he added.

The statement also conveyed Igboho’s appreciation to President Tinubu, the intervening monarchs, and Yoruba supporters at home and abroad for standing by him throughout the period.

