NCAN Announces Nigeria’s Cashew Export, Advises Tinubu's Govt on Reforms

FCT, Abuja - The National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN) has disclosed that Nigeria’s cashew exports have risen to about 600,000 metric tonnes per annum, marking a significant boost for the country’s non-oil export sector.

The National President of NCAN, Dr Joseph Ajanaku, made the disclosure on Thursday on the sidelines of the Nigeria Cashew Day 2026, held in Abuja, with the theme ‘Unlocking the Full Potential of Nigeria’s Cashew Industry through Investment, Innovation and Global Trade’.

According to Ajanaku, the growth reflects years of coordinated efforts by stakeholders to improve packaging, quality and global market acceptance of Nigerian cashew.

“The cashew industry is assuming a new dimension from where we used to be in 2001. From exporting less than 200 metric tonnes, we have grown to close to 600,000 metric tonnes of cashew being exported out of the country,” he said.

NCAN targets return to global top position

Despite the progress, NCAN said Nigeria is pushing to regain its position as the world’s leading cashew producer, citing favourable land, climate and population advantages.

“Nigeria has the land, the weather and everything working for us to be number one. What this forum has done is to energise our resolve to increase cashew production across the country,” Ajanaku stated.

He added that the association had intensified massive cashew tree planting nationwide as part of its long-term expansion strategy.

Illegal trade and poor data threaten sector growth

The NCAN president identified illegal activities by some foreign buyers as a major challenge undermining accurate production and export data.

“Some foreigners buy cashew from farms and export it without filling the Nigeria Export Proceeds Form because they do not want to repatriate the proceeds. That is why we cannot get accurate figures of what we truly produce,” he said.

To address the gap, Ajanaku said the association had introduced the NCAN Farmers’ Mapper, a digital system designed to track farms, production volumes and export destinations.

“This mapper will help us know what is produced, where it is going, who is exporting and where it is exported to,” he explained.

Call for special agro processing loan

NCAN urged the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to introduce a Special Agro Processing Loan (SAPL) with an interest rate of 10 per cent, to enable farmers and processors to compete globally.

“If farmers can access such loans, they will be able to compete favourably because Nigeria already has a big advantage,” Ajanaku said.

African leaders urge shift from raw exports

Also speaking at the event, the President of the African Cashew Alliance (ACA), Mr Ibrahim Sanfo, called on African governments to prioritise local processing rather than exporting raw cashew.

“Our processing level is less than 10 per cent, while we export 80 to 90 per cent. Without strong government policies and funding, we cannot change this,” he said.

Sanfo stressed that increased processing would boost local consumption, job creation and value retention across the continent.

Cashew contributes significantly to non-oil exports

The National President of the Federation of Agricultural Commodities Association of Nigeria (FACAN), Mr Sherif Balogun, highlighted the growing contribution of cashew to Nigeria’s economy.

“Non-oil exports have grown from about $5.7 billion to $6.1 billion this year. Cashew alone has contributed over $450 million to the economy,” he said.

Balogun added that Nigeria currently processes only 20 to 30 per cent of its cashew output, urging stronger coordination among farmers, processors, exporters and government agencies.

“With proper planning and value addition, the cashew sector can do much more in the next five years,” he said.

