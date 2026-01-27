Zamfara APC denied that bandit leader Bello Turji obtained a party membership card and described the document as fake

The party said the card was a crude forgery with wrong state codes and impossible registration details

APC linked the fake card to mischievous elements and reported the matter to security agencies

The Zamfara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied claims that notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, obtained a party membership card, describing the circulating document as fake and deliberately fabricated to damage the party’s image.

The party’s spokesman in the state, Mr Yusuf Idris, made this known on Monday in a statement issued to journalists, following widespread circulation of a purported APC membership card bearing Turji’s name and photograph.

The Zamfara APC responds to allegations that Bello Turji, a notorious bandit leader, obtained a party membership card. Photo credit: @officialAPCng/@aluge_joel

Source: Twitter

APC describes card as crude forgery

Idris said the party discovered that the card in circulation was forged and designed by “mischievous elements” bent on discrediting the APC amid its ongoing electronic registration of members in Zamfara state, Punch reported.

“This was carried out by individuals who are unhappy with the smooth, successful and coordinated manner in which the APC e-registration exercise is taking place in the state,” he said.

He added that the forgery was easily detectable, noting obvious errors on the card.

“Even to the man on the street, the forgery is clear from the card itself, including the bold ‘26’ on the date, allegedly referring to January 26. The photograph used is a widely known image of the criminal, recognised by security agencies and Nigerians at large,” Idris stated.

NIN requirement exposes falsehood

The APC spokesman further explained that it was impossible for Bello Turji to be registered as a party member due to the strict requirements of the registration process.

“No person can be duly registered without a National Identification Number, which Turji does not possess. This alone exposes the ignorance of those behind this forgery and renders their efforts futile,” he said.

Idris also questioned how the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) could have captured an individual wearing a military uniform and carrying a weapon.

“Before anyone is enrolled by NIMC, the individual must complete a form with full personal details. How then could someone wearing a military uniform and carrying a gun be captured? Such features are completely unacceptable,” he added.

Wrong state code raises further doubts

According to Idris, records from the ongoing APC registration exercise in Kware Ward showed no membership identification number beginning with the code ‘26’, which is designated for Niger state and not Zamfara.

“From our records, there is no ID number starting with ‘26’ in Zamfara. Our state membership cards begin with the code ‘36’, not ‘26’. This further confirms the ignorance of the perpetrators,” he said.

Forgery linked to suspended individual

The APC spokesman disclosed that preliminary investigations had linked the forged card to Babangida Aliyu Shinkafi (Waziri), an associate of Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, who was recently suspended from the registration exercise over alleged irregularities, Vanguard reported.

“The forgery is linked to him because it first appeared on his Facebook page,” Idris claimed.

He stressed that the APC e-registration coordination team and the state chapter had completely dissociated themselves from the fake card bearing the registration number ID APC 261113000102.

APC alerts security agencies

Idris urged members of the public to disregard the fake membership card, noting that the matter had been reported to security agencies for investigation.

The Zamfara APC dismisses claims that notorious bandit leader Bello Turji secured a party membership card. Photo credit: @officialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

“We are confident that the perpetrators will be arrested and prosecuted. The APC in Zamfara remains committed to transparency and integrity in all its processes,” he said.

APC warned against dropping northern Muslim

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has warned that dropping a Northern Muslim as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s running mate could hurt the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Musawa said removed vice President Kashim Shettima or replacing him with a non-Northern Muslim running mate could undermine Tinubu’s chances in the 2027 general election.

Source: Legit.ng