Oba Abimbola Owoade, the Alaafin of Oyo, has hinted at why he was not present at the inauguration of Oba Rashidi Ladoja, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, as chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs.

This is because, after the event, the traditional ruler said he was never consulted by Governor Seyi Makinde to talk about the rotational chairmanship issue before the decision was taken.

Alaafin rejected rotational chairmanship in Oyo

Bode Durojaiye, the spokesperson to the Alaafin of Oyo, explained that the traditional ruler never makes any categorical statement on his endorsement of rotational chairmanship with the three traditional rulers, which included him, Olubadan and Soun of Ogbomosho.

According to The Nation, Governor Makinde at the House of Chiefs, Oyo State House of Assembly Complex, State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, inaugurated the Olubadan as the chairman of the council. Oba Ladoja would occupy the position for the next two years.

The inauguration followed the passage of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs (Further Amendments) Bill, 2025, by the Oyo State House of Assembly, a move aimed at strengthening traditional institutions in the state.

Speaking during the inauguration, Makinde said the Chairmanship of the council will be rotational among the trio of Olubadan, Alaafin of Oyo, and Soun of Ogbomosoland, with each leader serving a term of two years.

Nigerians condemn Makinde's move on Oyo Obas

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the governor's statement on social media to express their views about the development. Below are some of their comments:

Jshow faulted the governor for the move:

"This council shouldn’t exist in the first place. The Alaafin is the supreme king of the entire Oyo Empire. Historically, the Alaafin facilitated the crowning of the Oba of Ibadan and granted Ogbomosho to the Soun. The Oyo State Gvmt has failed to preserve the culture of Yorubas."

Alaafin says Governor Seyi Makinde never consulted him on the Oyo council of chiefs and Obas

Sean Candy urged the Alaafin to reconcile with the Oyo Mesi:

"The Alaafin needs to clear out the people around him. He doesn’t need sycophants; he needs wise and independent advisers. He should reconcile with the Oyomesi and surround himself with the right people. This isn’t the old Oyo Empire today; even a local government chairman can remove an Oba."

Elisha Olumide noted that the governor only compensated his godfather:

"I understand where the governor is coming from; he's a political child of Oba Ladoja, and he will do everything within his power to favour him. In Osun state, did Adeleke rotate the chairmanship position of the Oba in Osun state?"

Moses Ugwummadu faulted the rotational system:

"I believe you started this noble Council on the wrong footing. Everyone knows that by hierarchy, the stool of the Alaafin of Oyo is superior to that of Olubadan. Again, being an Ibadan man, you should have been generous to conceed the Alaafin great obeisance. Your legacy matters."

