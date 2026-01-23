A deer crashed through a Webster Bank window in Suffolk County, New York and ran loose inside the building, triggering a burglary alarm

Police officers restrained the animal after it became trapped in a cubicle and safely guided it back outside

No injuries were reported, though the bank sustained visible damage from broken glass and overturned furniture

Police on Long Island in New York, US, have released a dramatic footage showing a deer crashing through a bank window and running loose inside the building as officers worked to remove the animal without injury.

The incident occurred at a Webster Bank branch in Ridge, Suffolk County, after the buck smashed through a glass window and triggered a burglary alarm.

A deer runs through a Webster Bank branch in Ridge after crashing through a window.

Source: Getty Images

Responding officers were initially unaware of what had set off the alert until they encountered the unexpected intruder moving through the bank.

Police encounter unexpected intruder

In the video, one officer can be heard cautioning a colleague before entering the building. “He has antlers, so just a heads up,” the officer said. Moments later, the deer is seen racing through office areas, knocking into furniture and leaping over desks while trying to find an escape route.

A loud alarm blares throughout the bank as the animal continues to move frantically, leaving papers scattered across the floor and chairs overturned. Broken glass is visible near the shattered window where the deer forced its way inside.

After several tense minutes, the buck became trapped in a cubicle, limiting its movement.

Footage shows an officer gripping the deer by its antlers and attempting to guide it back toward an exit. The effort caused further disruption inside the bank, with more items toppled during the struggle.

Officers later used a lasso to gain better control of the animal. The deer was eventually guided out of the building through a window and released outside without serious harm to people or the animal.

Police confirmed that no injuries were reported during the incident, although the bank sustained significant damage from the shattered glass and overturned furniture.

Authorities noted that this was not the first time a deer had caused chaos in a commercial space on Long Island. In October 2019, another deer crashed through a hair salon window in the area, an incident that left a customer injured.

Source: Legit.ng