An eyewitness has recounted how reckless overtaking by a minibus taxi led to a fatal collision that killed 13 schoolchildren in the Vaal area

Police have opened 13 counts of culpable homicide and confirmed the transport vehicle was overloaded at the time of the crash

Education authorities and emergency responders expressed condolences as investigations into the deadly incident continued

A witness has given a detailed account of the moments that led to a deadly collision between a truck and a minibus taxi transporting schoolchildren in the Vaal area of Gauteng, an accident that claimed 13 young lives.

The crash occurred on the morning of Monday, January 19, along the Golden Highway between Bophelong and Sebokeng near Vanderbijlpark. The minibus taxi was conveying pupils to various schools when it collided head-on with an oncoming truck.

Authorities initially confirmed 11 fatalities at the scene, while two other children later died from their injuries in hospital.

Eyewitness recounts dangerous overtaking

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, the eyewitness said the minibus taxi overtook his vehicle and several others moments before the crash.

He explained that he slowed down to allow the taxi driver return safely to the lane, but the attempt did not prevent what followed.

According to the witness, the taxi driver continued overtaking despite a truck approaching from the opposite direction. He said the truck driver tried to avoid a collision by veering toward the edge of the road.

The taxi reportedly followed the same path, resulting in a violent impact that left debris scattered across the highway.

Emergency responders arrived shortly after the crash and worked to assist survivors while securing the area. Books, school bags, and personal belongings were seen strewn across the road, reflecting the severity of the collision.

Police open culpable homicide cases

South African police have confirmed that 13 counts of culpable homicide have been opened in connection with the crash. Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said additional charges may be added as investigations continue.

She disclosed that preliminary findings showed the transport vehicle was overloaded at the time of the accident. The minibus was reportedly carrying 18 occupants, exceeding its approved capacity of 14 passengers.

Masondo added that the investigation remains ongoing and all findings are still subject to verification.

Education authorities express condolences

The Gauteng Department of Education expressed condolences to the families, schools, and communities affected by the tragedy. Officials described the incident as a devastating loss that has left classrooms and households in mourning.

Authorities have renewed calls for stricter compliance with road safety regulations, particularly for vehicles responsible for transporting schoolchildren.

Investigators are expected to question the drivers involved and review vehicle conditions as part of efforts to determine full responsibility for the crash.

