Kano State was thrown into mourning after the brutal killing of a mother and her six children in Chiranci Dorayi

Governor Abba Yusuf responded with a comprehensive welfare package for the bereaved father, including sponsorship for Hajj and Umrah, a new house and full government support

The intervention came as security agencies arrested three suspects and pledged swift justice for the tragedy that shocked residents

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, approved a comprehensive welfare package for the father whose wife and six children were brutally murdered in the Chiranci Dorayi area of the state. The package included sponsorship for Hajj and Umrah, a new house and full government support.

Governor Yusuf announced the intervention on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, during a condolence visit to the bereaved family. He described the killings as one of the most painful tragedies in recent times in Kano, PUNCH reported.

“This is a loss that has shaken the conscience of the entire state. No father should experience this kind of pain, and as a government, we must stand with him and ensure he is not abandoned,” Yusuf was quoted as saying.

Dorayi killings spark outrage

Residents of Kano were left in shock after the killings on Saturday, January 17, 2026, when a mother and her six children were murdered in their home. The incident triggered widespread outrage and renewed concerns about domestic violence and insecurity in residential communities.

Security agencies launched investigations immediately and arrested three suspects linked to the crime.

Government’s commitment to justice and support

According to a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the intervention was part of the government’s commitment to compassion, justice and social protection for victims of violent crimes.

“The governor has approved the provision of a new and befitting house, full welfare support, as well as sponsorship for Hajj and Umrah for the bereaved father to help him rebuild his life,” the statement said.

Governor Yusuf assured the family that the state government would take full responsibility for the man’s welfare, including support should he choose to remarry. He stressed that the government would provide all necessary assistance to enable him to restart his life with dignity.

Fast-tracked prosecution of suspects

On justice, Yusuf directed the Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to fast-track the prosecution of suspects already arrested. He emphasised that the government would not tolerate delays in the judicial process.

“Justice will be served in this matter. Anyone found guilty will face the full weight of the law, and I will not hesitate to sign the death warrant once the courts have concluded their work,” Yusuf said.

He added that the same approach would apply to other high-profile cases in the state, including the killers of Hanifa and the Gezawa arsonists who set several people ablaze.

Father donates house for Islamiyya school

In appreciation of the government’s intervention, the bereaved father donated his personal house to the Kano State Government for the construction of an Islamiyya school to serve the Chiranci community.

Governor Yusuf commended the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services and other security agencies for their swift response, which led to the arrest of the suspects. He prayed for Almighty Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest and give their family and the people of Kano State the strength to bear the loss.

In a related development, Yusuf paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Dr Bature AbdulAziz, President of the National Patriotic Elders Forum for Peace and Unity. He described him as a patriotic elder and peace advocate whose contributions to national unity would be long remembered.

The governor also visited Baba Umar, the Executive Secretary of the Kano State Private and Voluntary Schools Board, to commiserate with him over the recent death of his mother.

