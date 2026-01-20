The father of the prime suspect in the killing of a woman and her six children in Kano has publicly called for swift justice, distancing himself from his son

Police have confirmed that the suspect confessed to the killings and also admitted involvement in a separate incident in Tudun Yola

Meanwhile, the Kano state government has taken over the prosecution, while President Bola Tinubu has ordered a diligent investigation and prosecution of the suspects

Kano state - Malam Auwal, father of Umar Auwal, the prime suspect in the killing of a woman and her six children in Kano State, has called on authorities to ensure his son faces swift punishment, insisting that justice should not be delayed.

Umar is currently in police custody following the killing of seven members of the same family in the Dorayi Chiranchi area of Kano metropolis.

The suspect is accused of murdering his aunt, Fatima Abubakar, and her six children during an attack on their residence on Saturday.

The victims were identified as Maimuna (17), Aisha (16), Bashir (13), Abubakar (10), Faruk (7), and Abdussalam (one-and-a-half years old).

Police authorities have confirmed that the suspect confessed to the killings and also admitted involvement in a separate incident in Tudun Yola, where two women were killed, and a house was set on fire.

‘I distance myself from him’ — father

Speaking in an interview with Freedom Radio, Malam Auwal publicly disowned his son, describing his actions as unacceptable and harmful to society.

“What he did to my younger sister and her children is condemnable. I completely distance myself from him,” he said.

He urged the authorities not to delay the legal process, adding that he did not support keeping his son in custody at public expense. He also disclosed that neither he nor the suspect’s mother would attend court proceedings.

He further alleged that Umar had killed his younger sister some years ago and plucked out her eyes.

“I don’t even want them to waste time on prosecution. Umar and his likes are supposed to be eliminated. They are not supposed to be remanded and fed with taxpayers’ money,” he added.

The grieving father commended the police for their handling of the case, saying he had already “sacrificed” his son, and vowed that neither he nor his wife (Umar’s mother) would attend any court proceedings during the trial.

Kano govt takes over prosecution

Meanwhile, the Kano State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Abdulkarim Kabiru-Maude, SAN, has taken over the prosecution of the case.

Briefing journalists in Kano on Monday, Kabiru-Maude said the move followed a directive from Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, assuring the public that the case would be handled with transparency and strict adherence to due process.

He promised that the government would spare no effort in ensuring accountability, transparency and strict adherence to due process throughout the investigation and prosecution of the case.

Tinubu condemns killings, orders prosecution

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condemned the killings, describing them as barbaric and deeply disturbing.

Bayo Onanuga, presidential spokesman, in a statement on Monday, said President Tinubu commended the police for the swift arrest of the principal suspects and ordered the investigation and diligent prosecution of the suspects.

Cleric raises alarm over insecurity

Also reacting, Kano-based Islamic cleric and Commander of the Hisbah Board, Sheikh Aminu Daurawa, expressed concern over the worsening security situation.

In an emotional video shared online, Daurawa said the incident showed that homes were no longer safe, describing the killing of a mother and all her children as deeply troubling.

He attributed rising violence to poor upbringing and societal neglect, noting that perpetrators are often people known within the community.

Police arrest 3 suspects

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kano State Police Command has arrested three suspects over the killing of a housewife and her six children in the Dorayi Chiranchi area of Kano.

Police said one of the suspects, identified as the woman’s nephew, confessed to masterminding the crime and linked the group to other violent attacks.

Items recovered include weapons, mobile phones and cash, while investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the suspects’ activities.

