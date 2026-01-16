Saudi Arabia’s Royal Court confirmed that King Salman is undergoing medical examinations at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh

The statement said the tests are taking place on Friday, January 16, 2026, without indicating any emergency or complications

Authorities prayed for the monarch’s continued health and well-being, assuring the public through an official update

There was concern across Saudi Arabia following an official announcement that King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had undergone medical examinations in Riyadh.

In a statement released by the Royal Court, it was disclosed that the 90-year-old monarch was receiving medical attention at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital.

The statement said:

“The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques – may Allah preserve him – is undergoing medical examinations today, Friday, 27 Rajab 1447 AH corresponding to 16 January 2026 AD, at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh.

“May Allah preserve the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and grant him health and well-being,” the statement read.

The announcement, though brief, triggered widespread public reactions, with many citizens and social media users expressing concern over the health of the Saudi ruler, who has been on the throne since 2015.

King Salman has in recent years scaled back his public engagements, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman increasingly overseeing day-to-day governance and representing the kingdom at key international events.

However, the Royal Court did not indicate that the medical examination was an emergency, nor did it provide details on the nature of the tests, suggesting that the checks were precautionary.

Saudi authorities traditionally release limited information regarding the health of senior members of the royal family, often urging the public to avoid speculation.

As of the time of filing this report, no further updates have been issued, while prayers continue to pour in for the monarch’s health and well-being.

