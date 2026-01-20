A man spent 20 years in prison over an alleged ₦53,000 theft, showing how minor accusations can spiral into decades-long legal and personal disasters

While handling family burial arrangements, the man became entangled in police arrests and court delays, showing how innocent people are imprisoned for years

Legal expert Abubakar Usman warned that thousands face similar injustices due to procedural lapses, poor investigation, and a lack of legal awareness

A Nigerian man has recounted how he spent 20 years behind bars over an alleged theft of N53,000, a case that highlights serious gaps in the country’s judicial system.

Nigerian man jailed two decades over ₦53,000 theft sparks calls for judicial reforms. Photo credit: TikTok/olayiwolaajibolak

Source: UGC

His story, shared on a popular Yoruba program on Agidigbo FM, has drawn attention from legal experts who warn that thousands of inmates in Nigeria face similar injustices.

Burial preparations turn into decades-long imprisonment

The man, whose name was withheld, explained how a tragic family event spiraled into decades of wrongful incarceration.

“I spent 20 years in prison. It was January 1st that they brought the letter of amnesty,” he said.

“It all started when I was called that our mother was dead. I informed my father about her death, and we all met at Abeokuta. I thought the corpse would be taken to our hometown in Ilesha for burial, but my father said he bought a house in Abeokuta for that purpose. Only my mother knew the direction to the house, but my father insisted we bury her there, and we all agreed.”

He went on to explain how he became entangled in legal trouble while trying to help with burial preparations.

“After 40 days, they asked me to go and cement the graveyard since I am a bricklayer. I left my wife and children that day to do the work. On my way to the site, I stopped near Adatan, around a filling station, looking for transport."

“That was when the police made mass arrests. I told them I had done nothing wrong and that I was just looking for a bike. They searched me and found money, the money my family gave me for the graveyard. Other arrested suspects had weeds and illegal substances, but I explained to the police that my money was for burial expenses.”

Despite his explanations, the man said the police refused to listen:

“They asked me how I got the money. I told them it was for my mother’s burial. When we got to the station, the problem started. I was ignorant and had never handled a case before. They asked me to sign that they found N21,000 on me, but I refused. They lied against me, claiming I stole the money with three other people I had never met.”

He described the emotional toll of being separated from his family:

“My family came to explain how I got the money, but the police ignored them. My wife was also arrested, accused of being the wife of a thief, though she was later granted bail. I remained in detention, hoping for justice that never came. The money they accused me of stealing was never presented in court. On the day the court asked about it, they said they had returned it to the owner.”

The man also highlighted delays and irregularities in his trial:

How ignorance, delay, and failed justice sent a man to jail for 20 years. Photo: Nicks

Source: Twitter

“We were waiting for a trial for about six years. When our case was about to reach judgment, the sitting judge was transferred from Abeokuta to Sagamu. He insisted on delivering the judgment and sentenced me and the three other suspects to jail for something I knew nothing about.”

Lawyer reacts to long-term prison injustice

Reacting to the case, lawyer Abubakar Usman told Legit.ng that the story exposes deep flaws in Nigeria’s judicial system.

“This case is not unique. Thousands of Nigerians languish in prison due to ignorance of their constitutional rights and systemic failures in the judiciary,” Usman said.

“My legal review shows that proper access to justice, timely legal representation, and thorough investigation could have prevented this man from spending two decades behind bars.”

He also emphasised the human cost of procedural lapses.

“This man lost 20 years of his life because the system failed him. The police report was contradictory, the evidence was mishandled, and the court failed to ensure due process. Such cases reflect a systemic problem that affects not just individuals, but entire families and communities.”

Usman, however, called for urgent reforms:

“There should be mechanisms to review long-term cases, especially where the accused lacks legal awareness. We need better oversight of police investigations and more training for judicial officers. This isn’t just about one man; it’s about preventing such tragedies for others.”

The ex-inmates' ordeal below:

Man arrested trying to board flight with scam money

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force arrested a 20‑year‑old man at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, while attempting to board a flight with ₦1 billion suspected proceeds of an online romance scam.

The suspect was stopped after airport security noticed suspicious behaviour and large cash bundles hidden in his luggage, prompting immediate intervention by anti‑scam operatives.

Police say the money is linked to an ongoing romance scam syndicate, and the suspect will be charged as the investigation into the fraudulent network continues.

Source: Legit.ng