The Lagos State Government has announced that rehabilitation work on a 20-kilometre stretch of the Lekki-Epe Road will begin on Sunday, January 25 and is expected to last about 64 days, Vanguard reported.

The state government disclosed this through the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Infrastructure, Olufemi Daramola, during an inspection tour of the road corridor.

According to Daramola, the rehabilitation project covers both directions of the Lekki-Epe Road, from Admiralty Way to Jubilee Bridge, and follows the award of the contract by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

He explained that work had earlier been delayed due to the Yuletide period but said the government has now concluded reassessment and planning for the commencement of construction.

Daramola added that the 20km upgrade would involve the use of asphalt pavement and would be executed in eight sections to ensure effective implementation.

Transport commissioner shares traffic plan

Speaking on traffic arrangements, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said traffic control would be handled at major intersections rather than shutting down the entire corridor at once.

He explained that the first phase would cover the Chevron to Igbo-Efon axis, with construction taking place on the Lagos-bound carriageway for about 64 days using an eight-intersection phased approach.

To minimise disruption, Osiyemi said traffic would be diverted to the Epe-bound carriageway through a dynamic lane-sharing system, especially during peak hours between 4:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Transport commissioner assures effective traffic management

The commissioner assured road users that adequate traffic personnel, signage, lighting and safety measures would be deployed throughout the project period.

He also said the government is working with stakeholders, including the Lekki-Epe Residents Association, to keep residents informed.

Osiyemi noted that the project is aimed at improving road durability, safety and overall commuter experience along the busy transport corridor.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, said additional traffic officers would be deployed to ensure smooth vehicular movement during the rehabilitation.

Giwa advised motorists without urgent business on the Lekki-Epe corridor to consider alternative routes, adding that arrangements had been made to ensure the safety of road users throughout the construction period.

Lekki-Epe road key to proposed International Airport

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos state government said it has finalised plans to commence the construction of the highly anticipated Lekki-Epe International Airport after a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with a construction company, Summa Group.

The government said the international airport is an essential part of its administration’s vision to improve connectivity in the state and stimulate economic growth, as well as draw in global investments

First announced in 2022, the airport was proposed to serve both passenger and cargo needs. The master plan for the airport is in a 3,500-hectare site, and it is designed to handle about five million passengers per annum with a scope for expansion.

