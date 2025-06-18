Nigeria’s minister of communications, innovation and digital economy, Bosun Tijani, has been elected as the vice-chairman of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) council 2025

The feat, which is the first for Nigeria to a leadership role in the ITU council in nearly 50 years, comes at a pivotal time when global cooperation is essential to shaping a secure and sustainable digital future

The ITU is the leading UN agency for information and communication technologies

Geneva, Switzerland - Bosun Tijani, minister of communications, innovation and digital economy, has been elected the vice-chairman of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) council 2025.

Legit.ng reports that ITU is a specialised agency of the United Nations (UN) focused on information and communication technologies (ICTs).

ITU council elects Tijani as vice chair

Tijani said in a statement:

"It is a profound honour to be elected Vice Chair of the @ITU Council 2025. I thank the ITU leadership and Member States for this trust, and I look forward to working closely with the Council Chair Ms. Cristiana Flutur and fellow Council members to advance our shared mission of inclusive digital development.

"This appointment, which is the first for Nigeria to a leadership role in the ITU Council in nearly 50 years, comes at a pivotal time, when global cooperation is essential to shaping a connected, secure, and sustainable digital future."

In his new role, the 47-year-old vowed to champion global collaboration on resilient infrastructure, meaningful access, digital literacy, cybersecurity, and trusted digital public infrastructure.

He expressed gratitude to his principal, President Bola Tinubu, "for his formal endorsement ahead of my election to this position."

Tijani said:

"From expanding connectivity in underserved areas to equipping young Nigerians with digital skills, our national priorities — under Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda — align strongly with the ITU’s vision of leaving no one behind in the digital revolution and I see this role as an opportunity to strengthen Nigeria’s voice on the global stage while deepening our commitment at home."

Before the new council role, Tijani worked with the International Trade Centre (ITC), Geneva, Switzerland, as a fellow, researching on trade development with particular emphasis on enterprise management development.

Tijani has also been part of the Innovation for Economic Development executive programme at Harvard Kennedy School in 2013 as well as being a 2014 Draper Hills Fellow of the Centre for Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law (CDDRL) at Stanford University.

