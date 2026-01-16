Emmanuel Alayande University banned NeoLife on campus, citing alleged illegal practices and harmful effects on students

Students reacted sharply, claiming some NeoLife members use persuasive tactics and high-cost drugs to recruit peers

The university set a January 30 deadline for members to quit, offering support to ensure compliance

The Emmanuel Alayande University of Education (EAUED), Oyo, has banned NeoLife activities on campus.

In a memo titled “Proscription of Students' Involvement in Neolife Illegal Activities and Recruitment of Fellow Students”, the Dean of Students’ Affairs, Dr. Wale Akinlabi, cited the group’s humiliating and illegal practices, which undermine students’ integrity and well-being.

The memo, dated Wednesday, January 7, warned that any student who continues involvement with the multi-level-marketing (MLM) group will face disciplinary action.

Oyo university orders NeoLife exit by January 30 as students decry unfair recruitment practices. Photo: eauedoyo, X/chiomaESGtech

Source: Original

Legit.ng gathered that Neolife is a business-like organisation that deals in medicine and wellness.

Those who spoke with Legit.ng correspondent said the Neolife activity is no different from the other existing multi-level and referral-based marketing syndicates like GNLD.

“The business is a multi-level-marketing (MLM). They deal with drugs, and they partnered with Faith Heroic Generation (FHG)."

“Let's say, for example, now, if I refer you to the business, I will step up in the business and be earning commission on you, and if you also recruit like many people, I will be earning commission on them too, and it goes on like that."

“The FHG is like Tech vocations, where the members learn tech, and the money they earn from that tech, they use it to do Point Value (PV) on Neolife. The PV simply means that whenever you buy a Neolife product, you earn some point value, and when the point value reaches 100%, you step up to another level in that business”, said a student who would not want to be named.

Another person said, "People with sugarcoated mouths do it. Sometimes they use the drugs themselves, at a high cost, from #100k above in most cases."

In a conversation with Legit.ng, the Public Relations Officer of the University, Mr Wale Adeoye, confirmed the development, noting that “it is true” that the university has proscribed any activity of NEOLIFE in the school.

NEOLIFE activities are illegal, EAUED says

Reacting to the activities of NEOLIFE, which Emmanuel Alayande University of Education noticed had negative impacts on the students, it ordered the immediate proscription of anything associated with the multi-level-marketing.

The Dean of Students, Dr Wale Akinlabi, stated that:

“The university management has been informed of the illegal activities of a group called NEOLIFE that has been recruiting students to join their businesses. Unfortunately, the conduct of the organisation as alleged is humiliating, as well as affecting the academic progress of students involved.”

Students speak out on NeoLife ban, warning peers against coercion, secretive MLM, and high-cost drugs. Photo credit: chiomaESGtech

Source: Twitter

The University worried that NEOLIFE’s approach is such that intimidate and harasses students, especially those who choose not to be part of the syndicate.

“…and so many students who have joined and tried to opt out have faced harassment and torment from the so-called NEOLIFE.”

At the moment, the memo issued by the University has mandated the students to quit working with Neolife, stop recruiting fellow students on or off campus, while instituting disciplinary action against any erring students.

“All students must quit working with NEOLIFE immediately. Students must stop recruiting fellow students for NEOLIFE on campus and outside the campus. Note that any student caught working for or recruiting for NEOLIFE after this notice will face disciplinary action.”

Understanding that it might be difficult for students quit NEOLIFE, Emmanuel Alayande University of Education has given the students a life-saving opportunity to leave by approaching the university for assistance, while giving the deadline to stop the activities of the multi-level-marketing.

The Dean of Students said,

“For current NEOLIFE members, you have until January 30th, 2026, to quit and resign your membership of the organisation."

"If you have concerns or need assistance to quit NEOLIFE, reach out to the Dean of Students (DSA) Office. Let us prioritise your safety and well-being."

“Management will not tolerate involvement with NEOLIFE organisation’s activities going forward. You are also to note that spies will be deployed to fish out those erring students.”

Woman loses weeks to online job scam

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a woman spent more than 30 hours on an online job, only to discover after three weeks that it was a scam and she had been misled.

She had been completing tasks and logging hours every day, hopeful that the job would pay, but earnings and promised confirmations never came through.

The experience left her frustrated and warned others to verify offers carefully, as online job fraud continues to trap unsuspecting applicants.

Source: Legit.ng