Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Deputy Barau Jibrin bid farewell to Senator Godiya Akwashiki at his funeral service

Akwashiki, who was described as a dedicated leader, passed away at age 52, after a prolonged illness at a hospital in India

His impactful legislative contributions significantly advanced rural development and education in Nasarawa North

Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin led the leadership of the National Assembly to bid farewell to late Godiya Akwashiki, the senator representing Nasarawa North Senatorial District.

Other political leaders and dignitaries present at the funeral on Saturday, January 17, were Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, his deputy, Emmanuel Akabe, and the speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Danladi Jatau.

Funeral service of Senator Godiya Akwashiki

The funeral service, which was held at St. Williams Catholic Church Cathedral, Lafia, Nasarawa State capital, was attended by Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, former Nasarawa Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, and Prof. Sadiq Umar, the national chairman of Social Democratic Party (SDP), among others.

Jibrin, who delivered the condolence message on behalf of the National Assembly, described the deceased as a rare patriot, servant-leader, and committed supporter of national stability and unity. The deputy Senate president said Akwashiki would be missed for his positive contributions to quality national service and legislative excellence.

When did Senator Godiya Akwashiki die?

Family sources confirmed on Thursday, January 1, that Senator Godiya Akwashiki, who represented Nasarawa North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, died at the age of 52. He passed away on Wednesday, 31 December 2025, at a hospital in India, where he had been receiving treatment for a prolonged illness.

Akwashiki was first elected to the Senate in 2019 and later secured a second term. His re-election made him the only senator from Nasarawa North to achieve two consecutive terms since the creation of the state. He was a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Before his Senate career, Akwashiki served multiple terms in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly. During his time there, he rose to the position of Majority Leader and later Deputy Speaker.

Profile of Senator Godiya Akwashiki

Born on 3 August 1973 in Angba Iggah, Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa state, Mr Akwashiki was widely recognised for his strong grassroots political base. He was known for prioritising constituency-driven projects and was actively involved in legislative initiatives and oversight activities.

His focus areas included rural development, education, youth empowerment, and infrastructure across Nasarawa North Senatorial District. Political associates and community leaders across the district described his death as a significant loss.

They noted his influence in both state and national politics and highlighted his role in expanding access to social and economic opportunities for his constituents. Details of burial arrangements have yet to be announced by the family.

