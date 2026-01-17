The US Department of State opened recruitment for Diplomatic Security Special Agents to protect personnel, property and sensitive information worldwide

Diplomatic Security Special Agents served both domestically and overseas, managing security programmes, conducting investigations and responding to high-risk situations

Qualified applicants underwent strict screening and intensive training before beginning careers in a demanding but rewarding federal law enforcement role

The United States Department of State has opened recruitment for Diplomatic Security (DS) Special Agents, inviting qualified applicants to apply for roles focused on protecting US personnel, property and sensitive information worldwide.

The recruitment drive covers Special Agents who serve both within the United States and at diplomatic and consular posts abroad, where they are responsible for managing security programmes, conducting investigations and responding to high-risk situations.

The United States is recruiting applicants for its Security Special Agents service. Photo credit: Contribution

Source: Getty Images

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Diplomatic Security said the role is critical to safeguarding US interests globally.

“Diplomatic Security Special Agents play a vital role in protecting our people, facilities and information at home and overseas. This is a demanding but highly rewarding career for individuals committed to public service,” the spokesperson said.

Role of Diplomatic Security special agents

DS Special Agents are sworn federal law enforcement officers tasked with protecting the US Secretary of State, senior government officials and visiting foreign dignitaries.

They also investigate passport and visa fraud, counter-terrorism threats, and other federal crimes.

When posted overseas, agents serve as Regional Security Officers (RSOs), overseeing security operations at US embassies and consulates. About half of a typical agent’s career is spent abroad, often in challenging or high-risk environments.

According to the Department of State, agents “lead and manage mission security programmes, assess threats, supervise security personnel and coordinate with local and international law enforcement agencies”.

Strict requirements for applicants

To be eligible, applicants must be US citizens aged at least 20 at the time of application and appointed before turning 37.

Candidates must hold a minimum of a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution and pass rigorous medical, physical readiness and background checks.

Applicants must also be able to obtain and maintain Top Secret security clearance with Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI) access.

“The physical and mental demands of this job are significant,” the Department noted, adding that candidates must be prepared for “life-and-death situations, extensive travel and irregular working hours”.

Training and career structure

Successful candidates will undergo approximately seven months of intensive initial training, including programmes at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) in Georgia and the Diplomatic Security Training Center.

The training covers firearms proficiency, defensive tactics, emergency medical procedures, criminal investigations and protective security operations.

Failure to complete any part of the training programme may result in separation from service.

Newly hired agents are typically assigned to a domestic field office for their first two years, although some may be deployed overseas earlier depending on operational needs.

How to apply

Applications must be submitted online through Pearson VUE, not USAJobs. Interested candidates are required to complete an online application, provide 10 years of work history and register for the Diplomatic Security Special Agent Test (DSSAT).

US Begins Special Service Agents Recruitment, How To Apply and Link Emerge

Source: Getty Images

The Department of State stressed that incomplete applications will not be considered.

“It is the responsibility of each candidate to ensure all required information and documents are submitted before the deadline,” the Department said.

Applicants can begin the process by visiting: https://www.pearsonvue.com/us/en/dssat.html

Further details about the recruitment process and career expectations are available on the US Department of State careers website.

The Department emphasised that the Foreign Service is “more than a job – it is a career”, calling on applicants who are committed to the rule of law, public service and global engagement to apply.

