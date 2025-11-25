The British High Commission in Nigeria warned that visa fraud could lead to travel bans of up to 10 years

Officials said the practice costs victims millions of pounds annually and exposes them to exploitation

The warning came as the UK, Canada, and Australia launched a joint campaign, #FightingVisaFraud, during International Fraud Awareness Week

The British High Commission in Nigeria has issued a warning that individuals caught attempting visa fraud could face travel bans lasting up to 10 years.

Officials said visa fraud costs victims millions of pounds every year, leaving them vulnerable to financial losses, legal problems, and exploitation.

Joint campaign against visa fraud

According to Vanguard, the warning followed the launch of a joint campaign by the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia aimed at tackling visa fraud and protecting Nigerians from fraudulent immigration facilitators.

The initiative, known as #FightingVisaFraud, was introduced during International Fraud Awareness Week (November 16–22). Authorities described the campaign as a historic level of cooperation between the three countries against a shared global threat.

How criminal networks operate

Officials explained that visa fraud often involved criminal groups promising guaranteed visas, unqualified job placements, or fast-tracked processing in exchange for high fees.

Victims were said to risk losing money, facing visa refusals, long-term travel bans, and in some cases, trafficking or exploitation.

British High Commissioner issues warning

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Richard Montgomery, stated:

“Visa fraud destroys dreams and devastates families. Criminal facilitators prey on people’s legitimate aspirations for a better life, stealing their money and putting them at risk of serious harm. Through this joint campaign, we are sending a clear message: use only official channels, verify all advice, and report suspicious activity. The UK welcomes legitimate visa applications through proper routes, but those who attempt fraud face serious consequences, including 10-year travel bans.”

Canada’s position on visa fraud

Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Pasquale Salvaggio, added that Canada remained committed to protecting people from exploitation, maintaining fair immigration systems, and supporting legitimate travellers.

Legitimate information was said to be available through UK Visas and Immigration and Canada Immigration.

Consequences for offenders

Authorities from the three countries warned that offenders risked visa refusals, long-term travel bans, financial losses, criminal charges, and increased vulnerability to exploitation or trafficking.

Immigration officials confirmed they would work closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute offenders.

US Embassy in Nigeria issues warning to visa applicants over fraud

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Embassy in Nigeria issued a stern warning on March 19, 2025, about the severe repercussions of committing visa fraud.

In an official post on X (formerly Twitter), the embassy stated: “Visa fraud has serious consequences. Lying or providing fake documents can lead to permanent visa bans under U.S. immigration law. This means you will never go.”

The post emphasised the uncompromising stance of U.S. immigration authorities on dishonesty during the visa application process. According to the embassy, applicants found guilty of submitting fraudulent documents or false information could face lifelong bans from entering the United States.

