The Federal Government had begun recruiting National Health Fellows to strengthen primary healthcare delivery and youth leadership nationwide

Thirteen candidates had been shortlisted from the thirteen local government areas in Nasarawa State as part of the selection exercise

Officials had confirmed that the recruitment process was strictly merit based to ensure transparency, credibility, and fairness

The Federal Government has commenced the recruitment process for a new cohort of National Health Fellows as part of efforts to build a pipeline of young professionals capable of strengthening healthcare delivery across the country.

The programme seeks to mobilise and prepare emerging medical and public health talents to support reforms within the primary healthcare system, particularly in underserved rural communities.

In Nasarawa state, the initiative targets the selection of 13 candidates drawn from the state’s 13 local government areas, NTA reported.

NHF targets grassroots healthcare improvement

The National Health Fellows programme is a presidential initiative being implemented by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare in collaboration with state ministries of health and development partners.

The scheme is designed to provide participants with practical leadership and management exposure while they work directly within primary healthcare facilities.

Under the arrangement, each of Nigeria’s 774 local government areas is expected to host one fellow. The aim is to strengthen local capacity, improve coordination at the grassroots level, and encourage innovative approaches to service delivery in hard-to-reach communities.

Officials involved in the ongoing screening in Nasarawa said the exercise focuses on assessing applicants’ competence, commitment, and readiness to contribute meaningfully to community health systems.

Panel members are reportedly examining technical knowledge, problem-solving ability, and leadership potential during the interviews.

Application for the National Health Fellows have begun in Nasarawa State.

Merit-based selection process underway

The panel overseeing the recruitment said the selection of the new cohort will be based strictly on merit to uphold fairness, transparency, and credibility. Candidates who meet the required standards will be recommended for final approval before deployment to their assigned local government areas.

Successful applicants will serve for a period of one year, during which they will gain hands-on experience in planning, monitoring, and supporting health interventions at the community level.

The fellowship also aims to expose participants to policy implementation processes and data-driven decision-making within the public health system.

