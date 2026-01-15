Three brothers from the Omatu family were laid to rest in Anambra State after dying in the Lagos Insurance House fire

The December 24, 2025, blaze on Martins Street trapped the siblings inside the high-rise, sparking outrage over Nigeria’s emergency response

Peter Obi described the burial as “deeply emotional and heartbreaking,” calling the tragedy a national loss and urging urgent reform

The remains of three siblings who lost their lives in the Great Nigeria Insurance House fire on Martins Street, Lagos Island, on December 24, 2025, were laid to rest on Wednesday in Uzoakwa community, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The deceased—Steve Onyeka Omatu (40), Casmir Nnabuike Omatu (39), and Collins Kenechukwu Omatu (37)—were buried amid tears and sorrow in the presence of family members, relatives, and mourners.

Reports stated that the three brothers died after being trapped inside the burning high-rise building in Lagos. The incident shocked residents and reignited public concerns about fire safety and the state of emergency response services in Nigeria.

Peter Obi reacted to the burial

Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State, reacted on X on January 15. He said:

“Yesterday, I attended a deeply emotional and heartbreaking burial of three siblings, Stephen Onyeka Omatu, Casmir Nnabuike Omatu, and Collins Kenechukwu Omatu, the three young brothers whose lives were cruelly cut short in the Great Nigeria Insurance building fire in Lagos, Nigeria.

“It is almost impossible to describe the depth of this tragedy. For days, these young men sent distressing pleas for help while trapped in the building, yet there were no emergency services to rescue them. Several days passed in the rubble before their bodies were finally recovered. Several days of unanswered calls, of a system that failed them at the moment they needed it most.

“This is not just a personal loss for their family, it is a national loss. This tragedy should serve as a reminder that our emergency services must be improved and accessible to every citizen. We cannot continue like this. Every life matters, and no Nigerian should ever have to endure such neglect or be left to perish in such a gruesome way, while help could have been provided.

“I pray that the souls of Steve, Casmir, and Collins find eternal rest, and that God grants their family the courage, strength, and comfort to bear this unimaginable grief. May we never forget them, and may we be moved to ensure such a tragedy never happens again.”

The burial of the Omatu brothers highlighted the urgent need for stronger fire safety measures and better emergency response systems in Nigeria.

The tragedy was reported as a painful reminder of the risks faced by citizens when emergency services fail to act promptly.

Nigeria building fire death toll hits 10

Legit.ng earlier reported that the death toll from the fire that gutted the Great Nigeria Building in the Balogun Market area of Lagos Island, Lagos state, has risen to 10. Officials confirmed that two more bodies were recovered from the rubble, raising the figure from the earlier count of eight.

According to PUNCH, the fire, which broke out on Wednesday, December 24, reportedly started on the fourth floor of the 25-storey building before spreading to the sixth floor and eventually engulfing the remaining floors and adjoining structures. A detached section of the plaza, estimated to be about seven floors high, collapsed during the blaze. The collapse trapped traders and market assistants inside the building.

