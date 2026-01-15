A 75-year-old woman was killed during a late-night bandit attack on Kabe Community in Niger State

Bandits unleashed fresh violence on Kabe Community in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State on Tuesday night, leaving a 75-year-old woman dead and residents shaken by yet another attack.

The victim, identified as Amina Abu-Shaki, was the wife of the Sarkin Noma of Kabe. She was reportedly shot while trying to hide during the assault, which began around 8pm.

Bandits attacked Kabe Community in Niger State and killed a 75-year-old woman.

Community members said she died instantly after being discovered by the attackers as they withdrew from the area.

A resident, Mallam Awwalu, said the bandits arrived in large numbers and fired indiscriminately, triggering panic and forcing villagers to flee their homes. According to him, the attackers looted shops and made away with foodstuffs and valuables before leaving the community.

“The terrorists invaded our community around 8pm on Tuesday. They burgled many shops and carted away foodstuffs and valuables. Thank God they did not abduct anyone, but one elderly woman, about 75 years old, was shot and died on the spot. She was shot where she was hiding. She was sighted in the bush and was shot,” he said.

Communities deserted as fear spreads

Awwalu added that repeated attacks had emptied several villages in the area, as residents moved to safer locations in fear of further violence. He said the insecurity had disrupted farming activities and worsened living conditions for those who remained.

Days earlier, Damala village in the same local government area also came under attack. Four people were killed during the assault, which took place at about 8pm on Friday. Sources said the attackers opened fire on residents, forcing many to abandon their homes.

The assailants were also reported to have rustled cattle and other livestock. Worship centres and several houses were set ablaze during the raid, compounding the destruction left behind.

Homes have been abandoned in Borgu Local Government Area following repeated attacks. Photo: Bago

Official confirmation and government response

The Disaster Officer of Borgu Local Government Area, Musa Saidu, confirmed the killing of four people in Damala village.

Against the backdrop of the rising attacks, Niger state Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has ordered communities around Kainji National Park to vacate their homes within two months.

The directive is aimed at allowing security forces carry out operations to dislodge armed groups hiding in the area.

The governor issued the order during a visit to the Emir of Borgu, Alhaji Muhammad Haliru Dantoro Kitoro IV, in New Bussa, following an earlier attack on Kasuwan Daji market where at least 42 people were killed.

Bago said the temporary resettlement was necessary to prevent civilian casualties and enable security agencies clear the forests around Kainji Lake. The emir pledged cooperation with authorities and vowed to help identify informants aiding criminal elements within the emirate.

