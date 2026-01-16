Breaking: Tears, Grief as Imam Who Shielded 262 Christians During Attacks Dies
Abubakar Abdullahi, the Imam of the Nghar village in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, who shielded 262 Christians in the area, has been declared dead.
The Imam's death was confirmed to journalists by his son, Saleh Abubakar, on Friday, January 16. According to the young Abubakar, the Imam died at the Plateau Specialist Hospital in Jos, the state capital, on Thursday, January 15.
Source: Legit.ng
