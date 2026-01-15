Governor Seyi Makinde has inaugurated the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, as the chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs

Legit.ng gathered that Oba Ladoja will chair the council until 2028, before it is rotated to another first-class monarch

Over 40 monarchs from across the state were at the event, which was held at the House of Chiefs, Oyo State House of Assembly Complex, State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan

Ibadan, Oyo State - On Thursday, January 15, Governor Seyi Makinde inaugurated a new Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs in Ibadan, with the chairmanship scheduled to rotate among three leading traditional rulers in the state.

As reported by The Sun, the inauguration, which took place at the House of Chiefs Hall, State Secretariat, Ibadan, saw the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, emerge as the inaugural chairman of the council for a two-year term.

However, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, one of the foremost monarchs in the state, was conspicuously absent from the event.

The inauguration followed the passage of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs (Further Amendments) Bill, 2025, by the Oyo State House of Assembly, a move aimed at strengthening traditional institutions in the state.

Olubadan emerges Oyo Obas chairman

Speaking during the inauguration, Makinde said the Chairmanship of the council will be rotational among the trio of Olubadan, Alaafin of Oyo, and Soun of Ogbomosoland, with each leader serving a term of two years.

The Punch quoted Governor Makinde as saying:

“I called the monarchs that we proposed in the law that the chairmanship of the Council of Obas will rotate, and I believe from the law, it’s every two years that it will rotate. This is what we are known for. But when we sit down, if we don’t resolve issues and do what is right and proper for our people, then we have failed.

“So, I consulted my three fathers, the Alaafin of Oyo, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, and the Soun of Ogbomosoland, and the agreement is that they will start the rotation with Kabiyesi, the Olubadan of Ibadan."

Makinde added:

“So on that basis, I hereby pronounce the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs inaugurated, in person of Kabieyesi Olubadan of Ibadan land for two years."

