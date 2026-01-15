A fire outbreak destroyed eight shelter rooms and a mosque at a military checkpoint in Potiskum, Yobe state

One military personnel sustained injuries, while emergency teams swiftly contained the blaze

Authorities suspect an electrical fault, as investigations and relief efforts continue

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

A fire outbreak on Thursday, January 15, razed eight makeshift shelter rooms and a mosque at a military checkpoint along Gombe Road in Potiskum Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The incident, which occurred at about 1:30pm, also left one military personnel injured.

A fire outbreak destroyed eight shelter rooms and a mosque at a military checkpoint in Potiskum, Yobe State. Photo: Kyle Cleveland/Unsplash

Eyewitnesses told PUNCH that the fire was first noticed when thick smoke began to billow from the checkpoint area, triggering panic among residents and security personnel.

According to them, efforts were immediately made to contain the blaze, but it spread rapidly and engulfed most of the shelter area before it could be brought under control.

“People tried to put out the fire as soon as they noticed the smoke, but it spread very fast. The smoke was thick, and almost the entire shelter area was affected,” one eyewitness said.

SEMA confirms incident

Confirming the incident, the head of the Local Emergency Management Committee of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YSEMA), Ahmad Daya, said emergency responders acted swiftly to prevent further damage.

“Our personnel responded immediately, and the fire was successfully brought under control. One military officer sustained injuries and was evacuated for urgent medical attention,” Daya said in a telephone interview.

He added that preliminary findings suggested the fire may have been caused by an electrical fault, although investigations were still ongoing to determine the exact cause.

Military Personnel Injured in Fire Incident at Yobe Security Post.

Relief efforts continue

Daya further disclosed that the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency has commenced coordination of relief efforts to assist those displaced by the fire, including the provision of temporary shelter and other basic necessities.

No other casualties were recorded in the incident.

Similar incident in Plateau

Meanwhile, in a related incident earlier on Thursday, a fire outbreak gutted a petroleum and cooking gas filling station along the Bukuru Expressway in Jos, Plateau State.

According to the PUNCH, the filling station was reportedly engulfed in flames after a fire broke out around its underground petroleum discharge tank.

Authorities are yet to release details on casualties or the cause of the Jos incident.

Fire outbreaks in Kano filling stations

