The Adamawa government has assured residents that it is taking steps amid escalating communal clashes in Lamurde

A state official explained differing security interventions, while citing Madagali’s terrorist threats versus Lamurde’s internal conflict

The state, in an exclusive with Legit.ng urged residents not to misinterpret its actions while promising ongoing peace efforts

The Adamawa state government has assured residents that it is taking decisive steps to address the recent insecurity affecting parts of the state.

Adamawa govt responds to Lamurde crisis. Photo: X/NigeriaStories, Getty/Stringer

Source: Getty Images

The governor recently imposed a curfew on the Lamurde community following a renewed clash in the area. This decision caused reactions among residents, especially amid reports that the government plans to establish a Special Counter Terrorism Unit in Madagali Local Government Area as part of broader security interventions.

Many residents have questioned why a similar unit has not been established in Lamurde Local Government Area, particularly as the crisis in Lamurde reportedly dates back to July 2015 and has only resulted in a 24-hour curfew.

The state government, however, said it remains sensitive and cautious in handling security issues and is committed to providing adequate manpower to protect all communities across the state.

Government explains Adamawa security interventions

Speaking to Legit.ng, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Iliya James, said the government’s decisions were based strictly on the nature of the security challenges in each location.

"The governor doesn't have any personal reason behind creating a counter terrorism unit based in Madagali; all he is doing is for the interest of the people of Adamawa State and for the betterment of the state in times of insecurity. However, the 2 local communities are facing different security challenges. Madagali is going through a terrorist attack coming from neighbouring states, while Lamurde is having a communal clash amongst themselves."

"Therefore, the intervention will definitely differ, looking at the different scenarios happening. The imposition of the 24-hour4 hour curfew in Lamurde will help to reduce the high tension amongst the two tribes, depending on the time they have decided to resolve their differences for peace. Even though the Lamurde crisis has lasted longer, the government is still working on providing full security to the community always."

He urged residents not to misinterpret the government’s actions and called for prayers for peace in the affected communities.

"The governor is trying his best to ensure Adamawa state enjoys unending peace and safety; it baffles him to always hear of any insurgency within a community of the state," he added.

Lamurde crisis deepens; Adamawa govt explains differing security approaches to local clashes. Photo: Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Governor’s APC defection explained by commissioner

The commissioner also addressed concerns about the governor’s recent defection to the All Progressive Congress from the People's Democratic Party, describing the move as necessary.

"It was necessary due to the constant crisis in the People's Democratic Party. He aligned with the APC for the interest of the people of the state, not his personal interest."

He added that the governor’s decision was taken with the support of the state executive council and other key stakeholders, despite disagreement from the commissioner for works and energy. The commissioner further dismissed speculation of a rift within the government.

"The commissioner for works and energy personally disagrees to align with the governor, and that doesn't mean there are any issues between him and the governor."

"The public should not feel there's any problem between the former commissioner and the governor because they are in good times and he made a personal decision not to join the All Progressive Congress; everyone has the right to choose what he/ she wants."

Lamurde crisis leaves victims displaced, traumatised

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a disabled man in Adamawa has spent seven days searching for his wife and children after a deadly communal clash in Lamurde, which left homes destroyed and residents displaced.

Mr. Alfred Pwanadi recounted moving between Numan and Demsa in search of his family, surviving for days without food or water until residents and a church offered him aid and clothing.

Source: Legit.ng