A deadly IED explosion in Woro, Kwara State, killed a driver and critically injured a woman

A six-month-old baby miraculously survived the attack, highlighting the ongoing threat from banditry

Local authorities suspect sabotage, as further explosives were discovered and neutralised at the scene

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Woro, Kwara State - An improvised explosive device (IED) allegedly planted by bandits killed a commercial driver and left a woman critically injured in Kwara State.

A six-month-old baby survived the IED that exploded along a road in Woro community, Kaiama Local Government Area, on Monday, March 23, 2026.

The latest incident comes months after about 150 residents were reportedly killed, with several homes razed, during coordinated attacks on the Woro community.

As reported by Daily Trust, a resident, Dr. Abdul Woro, said the blast occurred about one kilometre from the community.

Woro described the latest bandit attack as shocking.

“They planted the explosive on the road. As soon as the vehicle passed, it went off. The driver died instantly, and the woman was badly injured.”

The chairman of Kaiama Local Government, Hon. Abubakar Abdullahi, linked the attack to recent crackdowns on bandits’ logistics network in the area.

Abdullahi said the explosion occurred shortly after 7am.

“The vehicle was carrying just two passengers, the driver and a woman with her six-month-old baby boy. Unfortunately, the driver died on the spot due to the impact of the explosion.”

He further disclosed that more explosives were planted at the scene but were successfully neutralised.

“They actually planted two IEDs. One exploded, but the other was discovered by the police bomb disposal team and safely detonated. That action prevented what could have been a bigger tragedy.”

He, however, raised concerns over internal sabotage, blaming informants for aiding the attackers.

Multiple Explosions Rock Maiduguri After Ramadan Fast

Recall that multiple bomb explosions rocked the city of Maiduguri, Borno State, on Monday, March 16, shocking residents after iftar

Boko Haram terrorists were suspected of having planted Improvised Explosives Device (IEDs) as the source of the devastating blasts in key locations.

The multiple explosions reportedly targeted the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and the Monday Market.

Video shows aftermath of deadly Maiduguri blasts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that new footage has shown the destruction and casualties after multiple blasts in Maiduguri, including the Monday Market and the UMTH gate

Explosions occurred around 7 pm on Monday, March 16, shortly after iftar, possibly linked to Boko Haram insurgents.

Security teams, including EOD units, were deployed, and residents were advised to stay indoors while casualty assessments continued.

Source: Legit.ng