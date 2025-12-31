Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf signed ₦1.477 trillion amended 2026 Appropriation Bill to enhance living standards

The governor noted that the budget prioritises capital expenditure to drive infrastructure development across Kano State

Kano governor said his administration plans to honour fallen lawmakers who served Kano state diligently

Kano, Kano state - Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has signed into law the ₦1.477 trillion amended 2026 Appropriation Bill.

This, the governor assured residents that his administration will prioritise full implementation to improve living standards across the state.

The governor assented to the budget on Tuesday, December 30, following its passage by the Kano State House of Assembly, describing the financial plan as a critical tool for accelerating development and delivering efficient public services.

Kano gov assures residents of improved budget performance

Speaking shortly after signing the bill, Yusuf urged members of his cabinet to redouble their efforts and demonstrate renewed commitment to the administration’s development agenda, The Cable reported.

He disclosed that the 2025 budget recorded over 80 per cent performance, with significant progress in capital projects and key interventions in the education and health sectors.

“Our focus remains on infrastructure development and effective service delivery. This amended budget reflects our determination to meet the needs of the people,” the governor said.

Assembly raises budget size after scrutiny

Yusuf explained that the House of Assembly reviewed the original ₦1.3 trillion proposal and increased it to ₦1.477 trillion after detailed scrutiny and consultations.

He pledged that all appropriated funds would be judiciously utilised, stressing that government programmes would have a tangible impact across all parts of the state.

“The amended budget captures critical infrastructural development needs, and we are fully prepared to implement it in the best interest of the people of Kano State,” he added.

Speaker highlights capital spending priority

Earlier, the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Ismail Falgore, said lawmakers engaged extensively with ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), as well as other stakeholders, before passing the bill, Daily Trust reported.

Falgore noted that capital expenditure accounts for 71 per cent of the budget, while recurrent spending makes up 29 per cent, reflecting the government’s emphasis on development projects.

“We are confident that effective implementation of this budget will enhance socio-economic development and improve the welfare of Kano residents,” the Speaker said.

Government plans to honour fallen lawmakers

Governor Yusuf also announced plans to immortalise two members of the Kano State House of Assembly who died in the line of duty, describing their deaths as a painful loss to the state.

He said the gesture would recognise their service and sacrifice, while reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening democratic institutions in Kano state.

