On January 11, 2026, the federal government of Nigeria, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issued fresh travel advice to Nigerians travelling abroad and foreigners visiting Nigeria.

Officials stated that the advisory was aimed at ensuring safety, compliance with laws, and smooth travel experiences.

Travel advice for Nigerians travelling abroad

The government advised Nigerians to take the following steps before and during their trips abroad:

- Hold a valid passport with at least six months’ validity.

- Secure a visa or entry permit for the destination country.

- Obtain health insurance coverage.

- Register with the Nigerian embassy in the destination country.

- Obey local laws and regulations.

- Keep copies of important documents.

- Avoid late-night travel.

- Stay alert in public spaces.

- Contact the nearest Nigerian embassy or consulate in case of emergencies.

Travel advice for foreigners visiting Nigeria

Foreigners planning to visit Nigeria were advised to:

- Carry a valid passport.

- Obtain a Nigerian visa unless exempt.

- Present a yellow fever vaccination card.

- Hold a return ticket or travel itinerary.

Security notice

Authorities warned foreigners to avoid non-essential travel to high-risk areas.

Entry advice

The advisory also stressed:

- Respect Nigerian laws.

- Use verified transport services.

- Avoid cash-heavy transactions.

Government’s emphasis on safety

It is believed that the travel advisory was part of ongoing efforts to protect citizens and visitors.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that “safety tips” were central to the guidance, reflecting Nigeria’s commitment to safeguarding travellers.

What is the role of foreign affairs ministry in Nigeria?

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nigeria plays a central role in shaping the country’s global presence and safeguarding its citizens abroad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is responsible for managing Nigeria’s diplomatic relations and representing the nation in international organisations.

It works to advance Nigeria’s national interests by promoting peace, security, and economic cooperation. The ministry oversees embassies and consulates worldwide, ensuring that Nigerians travelling or living abroad receive consular support, including passport services, visas, and emergency assistance.

Beyond diplomacy, the ministry plays a key role in negotiating treaties, fostering trade partnerships, and strengthening Nigeria’s voice in global decision-making. It also provides travel advisories to protect citizens and guides foreigners visiting Nigeria on entry requirements and safety measures.

By coordinating foreign policy and maintaining bilateral and multilateral ties, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ensures Nigeria remains an active and respected participant in the international community.

UK government lists high-risk states in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UK government has issued updated travel guidance for Nigeria, warning of increasing insecurity across the country. The advisory highlights widespread risks, including kidnapping, violent crime, and intercommunal violence, with specific warnings for several regions.

The FCDO has advised against all travel to Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, and Gombe states, citing a high and growing threat from Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa. Bauchi State has been marked for essential travel only. The advisory noted that transport hubs, religious sites, and large gatherings are particularly vulnerable to attacks.

