The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors ( NARD ) has suspended its planned strike scheduled for January 12

The association had threatened industrial action over unresolved issues, including unpaid promotion and salary arrears

NARD stated that the suspension was approved by its National Executive Council after the vice president addressed some demands and requested additional time to resolve others

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its planned nationwide strike scheduled to begin on Monday, January 12, following the intervention of Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The association had threatened to embark on industrial action over several unresolved issues, including the non-payment of promotion and salary arrears, amongst others.

Other demands include delays in the resumption and completion of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) process, the absence of a clear policy on skipping or entry levels for chief executives, and the alleged failure of the government to fully implement previous agreements.

Earlier, the National Industrial Court (NIC), sitting in Abuja, had restrained NARD and two of its officials from commencing any form of strike action from January 12, 2026.

Justice E. D. Subilim granted the interim injunction in a suit marked NICN/ABJ/06/2026, filed by the Federal Government and the Attorney-General of the Federation against the association.

NARD confirms suspension of strike

Confirming the suspension of the strike, NARD President, Dr Mohammad Suleiman, told Daily Trust that the decision followed direct engagement by the vice president, who addressed some of the doctors’ demands.

“We have suspended the planned strike action for tomorrow because of the intervention of the vice president. The vice president called and entered the matter, and a few of our issues have been sorted out,” Suleiman said.

He added that Vice President Shettima requested additional time to resolve the remaining concerns, a request that was considered and approved by the association’s National Executive Council (NEC).

“So, he has asked for more time to sort out the other issues, and the NEC has graciously given him the time,” he said.

Suleiman noted that a detailed update would be communicated to NARD members and the public in due course, stressing that the planned strike would no longer take place on Monday.

