The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) called on the Federal Government to immediately conclude a long-delayed Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) as its indefinite strike entered its 17th day on November 17.

The union also demanded a review of the outdated Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

Doctors demand fair deal

In a statement posted on X on November 15, NARD said:

“Dear Nigerians, Doctors Deserve a Fair Deal! For long we’ve waited for a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), a simple, written promise that ensures fairness, clear work terms, and proper pay.

But the government keeps delaying, while doctors face rising costs and crumbling morale.

We demand the immediate conclusion of the CBA and review of the outdated CONMESS salary structure.”

Hospitals nationwide affected

Reports indicated that the strike, which began earlier this month, had disrupted medical services in 91 hospitals nationwide.

These included federal teaching hospitals, specialist institutions, and federal medical centres. Patients across the country were said to have been affected by the ongoing industrial action.

Union lists 19 demands

NARD explained that its 19-point demand list was both reasonable and necessary for the welfare of doctors and patients. The list included:

• Payment of arrears under the CONMESS salary structure

• Disbursement of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund

• Prompt payment of specialist allowances

• Recognition of postgraduate qualifications

• Improved working conditions

The union stressed that these measures were essential to sustain doctors and maintain a functional healthcare system.

Government response

President Bola Tinubu directed the Ministry of Health to immediately resolve the strike, noting that the government was addressing the doctors’ demands.

Despite this directive, NARD said delays in finalising the CBA and reviewing salaries had continued to demoralise doctors, many of whom faced rising living costs while providing critical medical services.

President Tinubu directed swift resolution of doctors' strike as NARD insisted on immediate conclusion of CBA.

What is NARD?

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) is the umbrella body representing resident doctors across Nigeria.

It plays a central role in advocating for the welfare, training, and working conditions of doctors in public hospitals. The association has consistently engaged government authorities on issues such as salary arrears, allowances, and funding for medical residency programmes.

NARD is also known for organising industrial actions when negotiations stall, highlighting challenges in Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Its leadership regularly issues statements and demand lists, stressing that fair pay, improved facilities, and recognition of qualifications are vital to sustaining medical professionals and patient care.

