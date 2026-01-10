Yusra Abdul’azeez Sa’ad, a Kano-based young writer, had completed about 15 novels within one year despite limited access to digital tools and publishing support

She had begun her writing journey in November 2025 after finishing her diploma in Marketing, producing her first manuscript within a week using a simple notebook

The aspiring author had balanced household duties, home tutoring and nightly writing sessions while seeking sponsorship to publish her growing body of work

A quiet literary surge is unfolding in Kano as a young woman in her early 20s builds an unlikely catalogue of fiction from a modest home. Yusra Abdul’azeez Sa’ad, a diploma graduate in Marketing, has completed about 15 novels within a single year, writing in both English and Hausa while navigating limited resources and family duties.

Raised in Kano and educated at Umar Faruq Community School, Al-Furqan Academy and Kano State Polytechnic, Sa’ad credits her upbringing for shaping her discipline and outlook. She is the second child in her family and lost her father at a young age, leaving her mother as her primary source of support and motivation.

The desire to give back became the spark that pushed her toward storytelling, she told Daily Trust in an interview.

From notebook to first manuscript

Her writing journey began in November 2025, shortly after completing her diploma. Armed with a simple 60-page notebook, she began drafting what would become her debut novel, The Dream Beyond the Sky. The manuscript was completed within a week.

“I didn’t think I could finish it, but within one week, I completed my first novel, The Dream Beyond the Sky.”

Encouragement came after she shared the manuscript with an acquaintance, Magashi, who was surprised by the quality of the work given her academic background in commerce. The feedback strengthened her resolve and led to a rapid output of new manuscripts. She has since produced between 10 and 15 novels, some still awaiting final titles.

Among her completed works are From Dust to Destiny, Under Christian and Muslim, Yahanasu’s Dream, The Golden Sun of Dubai: A City of Dreams, Brave Hand, Nana Khadija: Daughter of Dignity, Faith and Truth and Understanding Islam and Christianity. Several Hausa titles are also in development.

Yusra's stories rooted in hope

Her first novel follows two village students who chase education despite poverty, studying by moonlight and sharing basic tools until opportunity reshapes their futures. The themes mirror Sa’ad’s own outlook on perseverance, learning and social impact.

Daily writing comes with practical hurdles. She lost both her phone and computer, forcing her to write longhand before typing on her mother’s device. Publishing remains another obstacle, as none of the books has yet secured sponsorship. Still, she maintains a strict timetable, balancing household chores, home tutoring and evening writing sessions.

She says discipline keeps her focused. “I create a timetable. In the evenings, I dedicate time to writing.”

Aiming beyond the printed page

Looking ahead, Sa’ad hopes to gain wider recognition as a novelist and expand into film scripts, with ambitions for screen adaptations of her stories. She draws guidance from writers such as Fauziyya D. Sulaiman and Aminu Nasara, as well as mentor Ibro Sandi, who encouraged her to craft adaptable narratives.

Inspiration often arrives at night, when she outlines ideas before expanding them into full drafts. Her advice to young people centers on persistence and faith. “Never give up. Even if people don’t support you, keep writing or pursuing your dream. Allah will help you.”

