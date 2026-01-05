Former senator John Kojo-Brambaifa, who represented Bayelsa West Senatorial District in the 5th National Assembly, died at the age of 81 in Abuja hospital

A former senator from Bayelsa, John Kojo-Brambaifa, has reportedly died. The deceased had represented Bayelsa West Senatorial District in the 5th National Assembly.

Reports indicated that the former senator died at the age of 81 at a hospital in Abuja on Saturday, January 3.

Senator Brambaifa has been mourned by Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa, who expressed sadness over the death of the former federal lawmaker. He described him as the illustrious son of the state. He said Brambaifa was an astute politician with a distinguished record in the public service.

Governor Diri mourns Senator Brambaifa

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa expressed sadness on Monday over the passing of the former senator, whom he described as an illustrious son of Bayelsa and an astute politician who distinguished himself in public service.

His statement reads in part:

“Bayelsa and Nigeria have lost an elder statesman, amiable gentleman, astute politician and a great community leader."

Governor Diri made this known in a statement by his chief press secretary, Daniel Alabrah, where he sent his condolences to the family of the former senator on behalf of himself and the people of the state.

This happened barely a month after the death of Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the state's deputy governor, and also declared a three-day mourning in honour of him.

In a statement signed by Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, the state's commissioner for information, orientation and strategy, on Friday, December 12, the government described the death of the deputy governor as one that happened with “deep regret and profound shock”.

How Bayelsa deputy governor died

The deputy governor was reportedly taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Yenagoa, the state capital, on Thursday, December 11, after suddenly collapsing in his office at the Government House.

The incident, which reportedly happened about 1.30 pm, caused panic among the staff at the Government House. He was immediately rushed to the hospital by the security aides and workers. He was attended to at the emergency unit before he was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for better medical attention.

However, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a statement later in the day, confirmed that the former governor had died.

