A Nigerian man took to social media to react after reading what happened to a palm wine tapper who was kidnapped

He shared his thoughts about the incident, which happened in Delta after the palm wine tapper and his colleague were kidnapped

Many individuals who read the post took to the comment section to react to the news after reading the full story

A Nigerian man has reacted after bandits killed a palm wine tapper because his poor family offered ₦10,000 as ransom.

He reacted to the news in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Man reacts to death of wine tapper

A Nigerian man who read the news took to the comment section to react to the news and shared his opinion on the matter.

This comes after a report claimed that a palm wine tapper was killed by bandits in Emuhu community, near Agbor, in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta state, because his family offered ₦10k as ransom to the kidnappers who abducted him.

According to a post made available on his page @Bbethel90 via X, formerly Twitter, he labeled the bandits cowards because of what they did.

The report he reacted to revealed that two palm wine tappers were initially kidnapped in the community. When the bandits demanded ransom from the family of one of them, they offered ₦10,000, and he was killed because of it.

Legit.ng reported that the second palm wine tapper, who was kidnapped along with his colleague, has been rescued.

Bbethel90 reacted to the report, saying:

"Imagine demanding ransom from poor palm wine tappers and still killing one because the family could only raise ₦10,000. These terrorists aren’t just wicked, they’re cowards preying on the helpless while government keeps promising ‘decisive action."

Many other individuals who read the report took to the comment section to react to it as they lamented the issue of insecurity in Nigeria.

Reactions as bandits kill palm wine tapper

@ahilekashami stressed:

"As long as president Tinubu has not come out to give a direct unambiguous order to our military to neutralise , apprehend and prosecute every last terrorist on Nigerian soil, and within a given period of time. Then we are not fighting terrorists. It's beginning to look like this government loves Terrorists more than its citizens. Nigeria is just sinking deeper into the world of terrorists while our government does nothing but beat around the bush."

@Ahindehezekiah added:

"If the government does not clamp down on this thing, more people will join it because they will think it is lucrative."

@ak_ade wrote:

"The impact of all this nonsense will brutally be felt next year when food prices will unimaginably skyrocket. Abi na only dey think am ni. If people can't go to the farm anymore, then scarcity becomes the new trend."

@Davidben402 noted:

"Just like that he was wasted. He went to fetch what his family will eat, they killed him, we will move on like nothing happened. Government will say don't paint us bad by talking it on social media, be patriotic enough to keep silent over it."

@kushkushkush0 said:

"How this wicked people expect plam wine tappers to even get Millions, 10k self na by the grace of God."

Read the post below:

