Anthony Joshua has found himself at the centre of a heated online debate after a photo of him praying in a mosque resurfaced

The image, taken with his late friend Latif Ayodele, reignited questions about the boxer’s religious beliefs

While Joshua was born a Christian, he has said he does not follow one set faith, sparking mixed reactions across social media

A photo by Joseph Muztich on X showing British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua praying in a mosque has resurfaced online following a tragic accident that killed two of his friends, including Latif Ayodele, who appeared alongside him in the image.

The picture, which circulated widely on social media, sparked debate about Joshua’s religious beliefs. The IBF titlist was seen attending prayer, but reports confirmed that he is not a practising Muslim.

Anthony Joshua’s resurfaced mosque photo with late friend Latif Ayodele reignited debate over his faith, sparking mixed reactions across social media platforms. Photo credit: Joseph Muztich/x

Source: Twitter

Anthony Joshua’s stance on religion

Joshua has previously spoken about his faith, saying he does not follow one particular religion. In an interview, he explained:

“I don’t have a preferred religion: I’d have to do research. I was born a Christian, but as I’ve grown into my own man I don’t attach myself to a religion; 100 per cent I have faith. Then it’s locking into what suits me.”

This statement suggested that while Joshua was born into Christianity, he has remained open to exploring different religious paths, including Islam.

The viral mosque photo of Anthony Joshua highlighted his openness to different faiths, sparking online debate and criticism about religion and sports. Photo credit: Anthony Joshua/x

Source: Getty Images

Social media reaction to mosque photo

The resurfaced photo triggered mixed reactions online. Some users expressed support, while others criticised the boxer’s attendance at the mosque. The conversation quickly escalated into a wider debate about religion, with comments ranging from respectful to hostile.

Observers noted that religion and politics often overlap in public discussions, and Joshua’s case highlighted how sports figures are rarely separated from broader social issues. His presence in the mosque was interpreted by some as a gesture of respect, while others questioned his sincerity.

Anthony Joshua is not a Muslim, but he has shown interest in different faiths and remains open about his spiritual journey. The viral photo of him praying in a mosque reflected his willingness to engage with diverse religious practices, rather than a declaration of conversion.

This fact check confirms that while Joshua respects Islam, he has not identified himself as a Muslim. The online debate surrounding the image illustrated how religion continues to spark strong reactions when linked to public figures.

See the X post below:

Anthony Joshua accident: What to know about Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Legit.ng earlier reported that reports confirmed that world-renowned boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway that killed two people.

The incident once again drew attention to the dangers of Nigeria’s busiest highway which has long been regarded as the deadliest road in the country.

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is a 127.6 km-long dual carriageway that cuts through Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo States. It serves as the major connection route between northern, southern, and eastern Nigeria. Officials have consistently described it as the busiest interstate road in the country, carrying thousands of vehicles daily.

Source: Legit.ng