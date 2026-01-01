British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has been discharged from the hospital in Nigeria, days after a fatal car accident that killed two of his close friends

The former world champion was deemed fit to recuperate at home, the Ogun and Lagos governments said in a joint statement, describing him as "heavy-hearted" over the loss of his friends

The 36-year-old was a passenger in a Lexus SUV that fatally collided with a stationary truck on a major expressway in Ogun State, near Lagos, on Monday, December 29

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Ikeja, Lagos State - British boxer of Nigerian descent, Anthony Joshua, has been released from the hospital.

According to the BBC, Nigerian authorities disclosed Joshua's release late Wednesday night, December 31.

Anthony Joshua gets discharged from the hospital in Nigeria following a car accident. The government issues an update on his condition. Photo credits: @OzoUde_4th, @instablog9ja

Source: Twitter

The two-time former heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist was involved in a car crash near Lagos on Monday, December 29, that killed two of his close associates and team members.

Joshua had been under "observation" at Lagoon Hospital in Lagos while recovering from minor injuries, promoter Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing said Monday, December 29.

ESPN noted Joshua's release from the hospital on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

Lagos, Ogun govts confirm Joshua's discharge

In a joint statement, Gbenga Omotoso, Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, and Kayode Akinmade, Ogun State Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, expressed their condolences once again to the families of the deceased foreign nationals, Lateef Ayodele and Cina Gami.

The statement said:

"We pray The Almighty grant the repose of their souls whilst granting their families and loved ones the fortitude to bear this very sad and painful loss."

Joshua pays final respects to friends

The Lagos and Ogun governments disclosed:

"Anthony Joshua was discharged from the hospital late this afternoon, though heavy-hearted and full of emotions over the loss of his two close friends. He was deemed clinically fit to recuperate from home. Anthony and his mother were at the funeral home in Lagos this afternoon to pay their final respects to his two departed friends as they were being prepared for repatriation scheduled for later this evening."

Anthony Joshua: Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun speak

Furthermore, the statement said the Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu "deeply appreciated" the public concern and show of love and affection over the unfortunate incident. They also acknowledged President Bola Tinubu "for all fatherly support he gave throughout the process."

Lagos and Ogun governments confirm Anthony Joshua has been discharged from the hospital after the deadly auto crash in Ogun State. Photo credit: @DrJoeAbah

Source: Twitter

The statement concluded:

"We also want to appreciate the team of doctors and medical personnel at the Lagoon Hospital, Ikoyi, that attended to Anthony and those that sustained injuries. The quality of care and professionalism is truly commendable."

Read more on Anthony Joshua:

Atiku sends message to Anthony Joshua

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar reacted to the accident involving Joshua.

Atiku, like many Nigerians, expressed solidarity with Joshua.

Source: Legit.ng