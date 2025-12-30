Woli Arole has shared what God showed him about the year 2026 ahead of the crossover into the new year

The comedian turned cleric spoke about flood, death, attacks, among others, as he also called for prayers against riot

He also categorically stated that it would be a bad year for ritualists in his message to his followers

Popular comedian turned cleric Woli Arole, whose real name is Bayegun Oluwatoyin, has released prophecies for the year 2026 on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

As Nigerians and the rest of the world prepare to cross over into the new year, Arole took to his social media pages to share what God revealed to him about 2026.

"2026 revealed with the PROPHETIC lens! God reveals to REDEEM! Thank you Jesus for direction in 2026," he wrote in the caption.

According to him, 2026 will be a year of turbulence, reward, innovations, and opportunities. However, he warned that the year would also be marked by floods, fire outbreaks, and air pollution.

The cleric also urged Nigerians to pray against riots in the country.

Arole claimed he saw the deaths of two presidents and said it would be a bad year for ritualists.

"A lot of people will be disgraced," he stated.

In his message to gospel ministers, Arole warned of attacks within the gospel music industry.

"Hidden secrets reveal. Big names should pray against scandals. New names and songs are emerging. The removal of old, the replacement of new. Big fishes will swallow small fishes. A year to dwell in the secret place more. O God, avert accidents by air and road," he said.

On the entertainment industry, Arole revealed:

"The entertainment industry will suffer a great loss globally. More pervrsion will be witnessed. Actors and actresses should pray against road accidents. I see stars fall from heaven. Entertainers should pray a lot. I see a spirit of drug overdse taking lives. A year of hidden revelations of popular global celebrities."

Woli Arole’s prophecy for 2026 is below:

Comments as Woli Arole releases prophecy for 2026

stefanu_ajao commented:

"Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Mercy O Lord."

adekemishogeyinbo said:

"Father lord show me and my household your mercy."

iamog_seyiate commented:

"Baba, please, for God's sake, stop all these permutations and combinations. All these are normal activities that would take place; people will die, people will be born. Aircrafts crash every now and then. Don't make people mock our God!"

beejayworld_autos_logistics said:

"Baba all this one na normal thing for life, na so all of those Dey happen every yr, Eni kan lomo,,,, it’s well with us all."

temitope_mabel said:

"As for me and my households I claim the positive sides of it. Amen God mercy will intervene."

oluwafemitan12 wrote:

"Mercy clear the road for me and mines in the year 2026 in Jesus name amen."

omolaraadunke said:

"We want peace!!! I pray for peace and mercy no more storm again lord hear my voice. I don’t want to cry anymore."

