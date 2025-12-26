Fresh details have emerged on the United States airstrikes carried out in parts of Sokoto State, with local authorities confirming attacks on locations in both Tangaza and Tambuwal local government areas.

In Tangaza Local Government Area, the council chairman, Isa Saleh Bashir, confirmed that the strikes targeted bush paths and suspected terrorist camps. Speaking to the BBC, Bashir said villages, including Tandami, were affected during the operation.

“There were definitely attacks in the bush and on terrorist camps. Among the places targeted were a village called Tandami,” Bashir said.

Although he said authorities had yet to confirm the number of casualties, the council chairman noted that injuries were recorded following the strikes.

He added that reports from Niger Republic security forces on patrol indicated that members of the Lakurawa group were seen fleeing the area shortly after the attack.

“We have not received information on the number of people killed, but there are certainly injured persons. Reports indicate that Niger Republic security forces on patrol said they saw Lakurawa fleeing the area,” Bashir said.

More details to follow...

Source: Legit.ng