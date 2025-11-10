The Nigerian Army has rescued 86 kidnapped victims during a major counter-terrorism operation in Borno state.

According to a statement by Media Information Officer, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, 29 terrorist logistics suppliers were arrested while conveying fuel, medical items, and food supplies

He said several weapons, vehicles, and crude fuel were recovered, and no casualties were recorded among the troops

Maiduguri, Borno - Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Joint Task Force in the North East, have achieved another major success in ongoing counter-terrorism operations across Borno State, rescuing 86 kidnapped victims and arresting 29 suspected terrorist logistics suppliers.

In a statement released on Sunday by the Media Information Officer, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, the Army said the operation took place on November 9, 2025, when 135 Special Forces Battalion troops under Sector 2 OPHK engaged Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists at Dutse Kura along the Buratai–Kamuya Road.

Big Victory for Nigerian Army as 86 Kidnap Victims Rescued, 29 Arrested in Borno. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

According to the statement, the terrorists fled in disarray, abandoning 11 makeshift shelters, and 86 kidnapped men, women, and children were rescued unharmed.

"The troops, upon discovering that terrorists were abducting civilians and vehicles, swiftly moved in, thwarting the attack and pursuing the insurgents toward Mangari, where they overpowered them in a follow-up encounter near a terrorist camp." the statement read.

Troops recovered items, made arrests

The statement added that recovered items from the scene include one AK-47 rifle, five magazines loaded with 73 rounds, four PKT ammunition belts, five civilian vehicles, five motorcycles, eight bicycles, and two logistics tricycles.

"The terrorists’ camp was immediately destroyed following clearance operations." Uba added in the statement.

In a related development, troops deployed at Mangada intercepted and arrested 29 terrorist logistics suppliers heading to Chilaria with a large cache of support materials.

The recovered items included two pickup vans and a tricycle loaded with over 1,000 litres of petrol, engine oil, gun truck tyres, medical consumables, foodstuffs, and provisions.

No casualties among troops

The Army confirmed that no troop casualties were recorded during the operation.

The Military High Command commended the troops for their bravery, professionalism, and operational success, urging them to maintain the momentum in denying terrorists freedom of action across the North East.

“The gallantry and professionalism displayed by the troops reflect the renewed determination to eliminate all threats to peace and security in the region,” the statement said.

Big Victory for Nigerian Army as 86 Kidnap Victims Rescued, 29 Arrested in Borno. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Nigerian Army records big win nationwide

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army recorded major success as troops launched coordinated nationwide offensives within 48 hours.

Seven terrorists neutralised and 27 suspects arrested across multiple theatres from North East, North West, North Central, and South South.

In Borno State, troops of Operation HADIN KAI arrested 12 terror collaborators and killed four ISWAP/JAS fighters in separate ambushes.

Jubilation as troops kill 24 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Legit.ng earlier reported that the troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed 24 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and recovered weapons during the offensive operations between 4 - 9 July 2025, across the North East region of the country.

The operations were carried out in close air support from the Air Component and in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force and hunters.

Source: Legit.ng