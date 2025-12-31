The Chief of Army Staff ( COAS ), Major General Waidi Shaibu, has opened up on Major General Emmanuel Jebe Atewe's (rtd) impact on the military

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Waidi Shaibu, has lauded retired Major General Emmanuel Jebe Atewe’s contributions to the military and Nigeria at large.

The COAS spoke at a funeral service organised for Mrs Comfort Atewe, the elder sister of the retired general, in Agbor, Delta state.

Shaibu, who was represented at the event by Brigadier General Folu Shonibare, said the retired general’s life was one worthy of emulation.

COAS examines Atewe’s impact on Nigerian army

According to the Sun Newspaper, the COAS said Atewe, MFR, was a man with uncommon foresight who served the country in “enviable capacities” during his stint in the Nigerian army.

Shaibu, who as appointed COAS by President Bola Tinubu in October 2025, noted that Atewe also represented the Nigerian army on local and international platforms, during which he shaped the country’s image positively.

He added that the retired general’s “leadership, discipline and strategic insight” elevated the “growth and professionalism of the Nigerian army”.

“How General Atewe mentored me” – Shonibare

At the event, Leadership Newspaper reported that Brig.Gen. Shonibare recounted the retired general Atewe’s influence on his military career.

He said during his early days in the army, retired general Atewe provided him with mentorship shaped his career path.

Shonibare said Atewe’s “counsel, discipline and leadership style” played significant roles in helping him navigating the challenges that came his way.

He added that due to his leadership acumen and enviable personality, “the Chief of Army Staff holds him in very high regard.”

“Young Nigerians should learn from General Atewe”

Reflecting on Atewe’s legacies, Shonibare enjoined Nigerian youths to learn from the retired general’s qualities such as discipline, hard work, perseverance and integrity.

He noted that with the situation of things in the world, only young people who demonstrate unflinching commitment will attain their goals.

“Young people must learn from the life of General Atewe. With vision, discipline and commitment to service, it is possible to rise to the highest levels of leadership,” he added.

COAS Shaibu speaks on fight against insecurity

The Nigerian military has made the headlines repeatedly in recent weeks over the country’s security challenges. Legit.ng previously reported that the COAS assured Nigerians that ongoing military efforts would soon yield positive results despite rising public expectations and concerns.

During an operational visit to One Division, Nigerian Army Headquarters, Kaduna, the army chief urged troops to stay professional and committed as he met senior officers and commissioned a new soldiers’ cafeteria.

Recall that Shaibu replaced Major General Gold Chibuisi as the COAS. He previously served as Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai in the Northeast, where he led efforts against Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents.

