A 29-year-old man, Monday Ajasco, has stabbed his friend, Abdulrazak Ibrahim, 30, to death for allegedly refusing to buy him beer

The incident happened in Bagel village, Dass local government area of Bauchi state prompting a discreet investigation from the police

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Ahmed Wakil, said the police had arrested the suspect

Bauchi - The Bauchi state police command said it has arrested a 29-year old man for allegedly stabbing a 30-year-old man to death for refusing to buy him beer.

The spokesman of the command, Ahmed Walil, said that the incident happened on Thursday, November 17 at a beer parlour at Bagel Village of Dass local government area.

Police authorities in Bauchi state have arrested the suspect already. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

He said:

“The command arrested one Monday Ajasco, male (29), of Kafin Tafawa Bauchi on the 17th of November, 2022, following information available at the Command’s disposal about his active involvement in a homicid*e case.

“A discreet investigation conducted by the detectives attached to the command revealed that on the November 16, 2022 at about 11.00pm, the suspect (Monday) went to a beer parlor at Bagel village of Dass LGA where he met Abdulrazak Ibrahim, male (30) who is now deceased, and others drinking beer at a beer parlor in Bagel village.

“He (the suspect) asked the said Abdulrazak (deceased) to buy him a beer to drink. In response, the deceased refused to do so.

“This development sparked a little altercation between them which displeased the suspect. After a while, they decided to leave the beer parlor and go to their homes while the victim left before them.

“The deceased’s friend heard screaming from his friend from afar. On reaching the scene, he met his friend lying in a pool of his blood while the suspect was standing near the victim holding a sharp animal horn in his hand.

“He also threatened to stab the victim’s friend when he asked the suspect why he did so.

“Investigation into the incident also revealed that the suspect trailed and attacked the victim on his neck with a sharp object suspected to be an animal horn.

“As a result, he sustained a serious injury where he was swiftly rushed to the General Hospital Dass but was certified dead by the medical doctor.”

He stated that the case would be charged to court for prosecution on completion of the investigation.

