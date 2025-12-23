The military detained four police officers in Abuja for allegedly violating President Tinubu’s directive on VIP es cort duties

Security sources said the officers were caught on December 17, 2025, while reportedly providing unauthorised protection to a VIP

The arrest depicted the Federal Government’s push to redeploy police manpower to core security operations nationwide

The military arrested four police officers for allegedly providing unauthorised es cort services to a VIP, in violation of President Bola Tinubu’s directive on the withdrawal of policemen from VIP protection duties.

Police sources told Zagazola Makama that the arrest took place on December 17, 2025, at about 9:30 a.m., while the officers were reportedly on es cort duty.

Names of arrested policemen

Those arrested were identified as ASP Musa Waziri and Insp. Jeremiah Achimogu, both attached to 45 Police Mobile Force (PMF), Abuja; Insp. Awipi Terry of 21 PMF; and Insp. Hassan Baba of 50 PMF, Abuja.

According to security sources, the officers were apprehended by military personnel after allegedly flouting the presidential order that withdrew police personnel from VIP es cort duties.

The sources further disclosed that the policemen were dressed in uniforms similar to those of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), allegedly in an attempt to evade detection and deceive enforcement personnel.

Disciplinary measures against arrested officers

The arrested officers have since been detained, while disciplinary procedures have been initiated against them in line with existing regulations.

The Federal Government had earlier directed the immediate withdrawal of police personnel from unauthorised VIP protection duties. The move was aimed at redeploying manpower to core policing and internal security operations across the country.

What is NSCDC?

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is a paramilitary agency established in 1967 and formally recognised by law in 2003. It operates under the Federal Ministry of Interior and is tasked with protecting lives, property, and critical national infrastructure. The Corps works alongside the Nigeria Police Force to maintain internal security, combat vandalism, illegal bunkering, and safeguard pipelines. NSCDC also plays a vital role in disaster response, crisis management, and intelligence gathering. With a nationwide presence, it provides community safety services and ensures law enforcement support across Nigeria

Tinubu orders withdrawal of police officers guarding VIPs

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has directed the immediate withdrawal of police officers assigned to guard Very Important Persons (VIPs) across the country, in a major shake-up aimed at strengthening community security.

The directive was announced in a statement issued by the Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday, November 23, 2025. According to him, the President wants police personnel to 'focus squarely on their core policing responsibilities', rather than VIP protection duties.

Under the new arrangement, VIPs who still require escorts will no longer rely on the Nigeria Police Force but will instead request armed personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). President Tinubu, the statement said, is determined to increase the visibility and effectiveness of the police nationwide, especially given the widening security challenges.

