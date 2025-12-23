Armed men kidnapped 28 people, including women and children, in Nigeria’s Plateau state during an ambush

Families of the victims have begun receiving ransom demands, while police said they had "deployed assets" to rescue them

The incident came just a day after authorities confirmed the release of 130 schoolchildren and teachers from a separate mass abduction

Armed men kidnapped 28 people travelling to an annual Islamic event in Nigeria’s central Plateau state, police confirmed to the BBC.

The victims, including women and children, were ambushed on Sunday night while their bus was moving between villages.

Armed men kidnapped 28 travellers in Plateau state as police deployed assets to rescue victims. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Police spokesperson Alabo Alfred said the authorities had "deployed assets" to the affected area to ensure that those abducted were rescued.

Families receive ransom demands

A journalist based in Plateau state reported that families of the victims had already begun receiving ransom demands. The police have not disclosed the identity of the possible perpetrators.

Kidnapping for ransom by criminal gangs, known locally as bandits, has become increasingly common across northern and central Nigeria. Although handing over cash to secure the release of hostages is illegal, it is widely believed that many cases are resolved this way, providing gangs with a source of income.

The abduction in Plateau state came just a day after Nigerian authorities announced the release of 130 schoolchildren and teachers who had been kidnapped last month from a Catholic boarding school in Niger state.

Security challenges in Nigeria

Officials stressed that the Plateau incident was unrelated to the Islamist insurgency in Nigeria’s north-east, where jihadist groups have fought the state for more than a decade.

Nigeria’s insecurity drew renewed international attention in November when US President Donald Trump threatened to send troops to "that now disgraced country, 'guns-a-blazing'". He alleged that Christians were being targeted.

The federal government acknowledged the country’s security problems but denied that Christians were being singled out.

On Monday, Information Minister Mohammed Idris said tensions with the US over insecurity and alleged persecution of Christians had been "largely resolved", leading to stronger relations with Washington.

He added that trained and equipped forest guards would be deployed to secure forests and other remote areas used as hideouts by criminal groups. These guards are expected to support army operations in tackling Nigeria’s growing kidnapping crisis.

Plateau state abduction of women and children underscored Nigeria’s struggle with bandit gangs and ransom payments. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

Source: UGC

130 kidnapped Catholic school pupils released

Legit.ng earlier reported that the final group of 130 abducted pupils and staff members of the St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri community, Rafi local government area, Niger State, have been released. Legit.ng reports that armed bandits raided St. Mary’s Catholic Secondary School in Papiri, abducting many students and staff.

Security sources struggled to provide details as panic spread in the community, and families feared for their children. The attack followed the kidnapping of schoolchildren in Kebbi State, prompting presidential orders for rescue and heightened vigilance.

Authorities said the release of all the victims was achieved through sustained security pressure and coordinated efforts by relevant agencies. They did not, however, disclose details of the operation after the release of the kidnapped victims.

Source: Legit.ng